Henry Arundell named in England squad for first time ahead of Barbarians clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Henry Arundell named in England squad for first time ahead of Barbarians clash

By Press Association
May 17, 2022, 10:21 am
Henry Arundell (Simon Marper/PA)
Henry Arundell (Simon Marper/PA)

Henry Arundell has appeared in a senior England squad for the first time as Eddie Jones picks a 36-strong group with next month’s Barbarians fixture in mind.

Arundell has set the Gallagher Premiership alight with his sensational running skills and the 19-year-old London Irish full-back has been tipped as a bolter to make the 2023 World Cup.

Saracens prop Mako Vunipola makes a surprise return and is joined in the group for the three-day training camp by Joe Cokanasiga, Manu Tuilagi, Anthony Watson and Jack Willis, who all missed the Six Nations through injury.

A number of senior players, including Henry Slade, Elliot Daly, Jamie George and Kyle Sinckler, have been omitted but are expected to be involved in the three-Test series against Australia in July.

“We’re going to use this camp as an opportunity to prepare a base game for the Barbarians fixture and for a really important Australia tour,” Jones said.

“We’ll focus on how we want to play, how we want to be as a team off the field and continue to develop the squad cohesiveness and behaviours.

Henry Arundell (right) scores for London Irish
Henry Arundell (right) has set the Premiership alight with his sensational running skills (Adam Davy/PA)

“It is also 16 months to the World Cup and every minute counts. We want a hard-working and enjoyable environment for the players and to make sure we are all on the same page. We are allowed a squad of 36 players, so it has been a balancing act.

“We want to take a look at some younger players and prepare a base camp for the Barbarians game, particularly as we will be without the Premiership finalists, and also give some senior players a rest as we get to a crucial part of the season.

“These players will still be in contention for the Australia tour.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal