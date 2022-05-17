Chantelle Cameron keen to make history by fighting three-minute rounds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Chantelle Cameron keen to make history by fighting three-minute rounds

By Press Association
May 17, 2022, 10:33 am
Chantelle Cameron, pictured, wanted to fight 10 three-minute rounds against Victoria Noelia Bustos this weekend (Adam Davy/PA)
Chantelle Cameron, pictured, wanted to fight 10 three-minute rounds against Victoria Noelia Bustos this weekend (Adam Davy/PA)

Chantelle Cameron revealed her attempts to make history this weekend by fighting three-minute rounds in her world light-welterweight title defence were rebuffed.

Sanctioning bodies have previously cited safety concerns with women’s championship bouts contested over a maximum of 10 two-minute rounds rather than the 12 threes their male counterparts take part in.

But Cameron insists she and her contemporaries should not be clamouring for a greater share of revenue if their fights are barely half as long, when they go the distance, and was ready to take the initiative.

Chantelle Cameron wanted to defend her WBC and IBF light-welterweight titles over 10 three-minute rounds (Adam Davy/PA)
Chantelle Cameron wanted to defend her WBC and IBF light-welterweight titles over 10 three-minute rounds (Adam Davy/PA)

The 31-year-old from Northampton wanted to put her WBC and IBF crowns on the line against Victoria Noelia Bustos over 10 three-minute rounds but her and trainer Jamie Moore were ultimately turned down.

“We can’t be saying we want equal pay if we’re only doing two-minute rounds,” Cameron told the PA news agency.

“Jamie Moore, for this fight, he actually wanted me to do three-minute rounds but he was told ‘no’.

“All I want to do is set my own bit of history. At the minute they said ‘no’ but hopefully I’d get that opportunity to be the first. Hopefully, it will happen because I’d love to do three-minute rounds.”

Cameron (15-0, 8KOs) wants to set herself apart after being one of the many engrossed by Katie Taylor’s recent win over Amanda Serrano in what was the first female fight to headline Madison Square Garden.

Billed as the biggest women’s fight in history, the bout matched the hype and left Cameron, who has been linked with a showdown against Taylor in the past and was beaten by her in the amateurs, in awe.

“What they did for women’s boxing was incredible because now it’s just going to go from strength to strength,” she said. “It was an incredible fight and hopefully now more opportunities like that will come for other women in the sport.

“They’re the sort of nights you dream of. Even watching it, I thought ‘God, will I ever have that opportunity? Will I ever be on one of those fight nights?’

“Everyone was talking about it, it was like a men’s fight. People were actually excited and it was a topic of conversation where it got a lot of interest. That was massive.”

Cameron unified the 140lbs division by outpointing Mary McGee last October and is seemingly on course for an undisputed fight against WBO and WBA champion Kali Reis, which could take place this summer.

Cameron outpointed Mary McGee in her most recent fight (Adam Davy/PA)
Cameron outpointed Mary McGee in her most recent fight (Adam Davy/PA)

The American is currently taking time out for personal health issues so, rather than stand idle, Cameron is facing Bustos, an Argentinian fighter who is a former world champion at lightweight.

Bustos’ only defeats in the last five years have come against undisputed lightweight champion Taylor and the welterweight equivalent Cecilia Braekhus, so Cameron knows she is in for a test at London’s O2 Arena.

“I’ve been so frustrated through not fighting,” she added. “Obviously it’s a risk that I’m taking, the fact that I am fighting a good former champion and a good opponent.

“But what’s the point in waiting around? It could be the end of the year, it could be next year (before fighting Reis).

“If I didn’t take that risk, I’d still have my belts and I would get the undisputed fight but I won’t be active. But I want to be in the ring fighting. For me it was a no-brainer.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal