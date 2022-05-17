We know what we have to do – Mikel Arteta refusing to give up on top-four bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
We know what we have to do – Mikel Arteta refusing to give up on top-four bid

By Press Association
May 17, 2022, 12:29 pm Updated: May 17, 2022, 12:39 pm
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was left frustrated by Monday night’s 2-0 defeat at Newcastle (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has insisted he does not have to tell his players what is at stake as they attempt to revive their fading Champions League hopes.

The Gunners entertain relegation-threatened Everton on Sunday knowing even victory might not be enough to secure a top-four Premier League finish after Monday night’s costly 2-0 defeat at Newcastle.

That left them two points adrift of arch-rivals Tottenham, whose superior goal difference means a draw at relegated Norwich, barring a cricket score at the Emirates Stadium, will be enough to keep their neighbours at bay.

A defiant Arteta said: “We will still have five days to prepare for that match. We know what we have to do.

“There’s not a lot of words that are needed after the performance.”

Arsenal were undone by a spirited Newcastle side backed by a vociferous home crowd celebrating a recovery which has ensured the sides will meet again in the top flight next season. That was far from certain when head coach Eddie Howe took the reins in November last year.

The depleted visitors, who arrived in the north-east still smarting from Thursday’s 3-0 derby defeat at Spurs, were out-played from the off and never looked like emerging with a victory which would have taken them back above Antonio Conte’s men heading into the final round of fixtures.

Arsenal’s Ben White turns the ball into his own net for the opening goal at Newcastle
Arsenal’s Ben White turns the ball into his own net for the opening goal at Newcastle (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Ben White’s 55th-minute own goal – he stood in for the suspended Rob Holding on his return from a hamstring injury – and a second from Bruno Guimaraes five minutes from time did the damage, but the Magpies could have won even more comfortably.

However, asked if he had been let down by his players, Arteta said: “No, I am the maximum responsible [person] all the time.

“If somebody has created an expectation this year that no-one in this room probably would talk about at the start of this season, it’s those players that are there.”

England international Bukayo Saka was at a loss to explain the performance, but equally refused to accept the seemingly inevitable while Champions League qualification remains a mathematical possibility.

He told the club’s official website: “Overall there is huge disappointment and frustration. I just can’t believe how we performed.

“We lost all our duels, we lost all the second balls, we didn’t play out well, just overall disappointment in every aspect.

“But come Sunday against Everton at the Emirates, we’re going to be there to win, and hopefully things go our way. That’s all you can do from now.

“Technically it’s not over, we can still do it, but we’ve missed out on two big opportunities to put ourselves in a good position, so it’s just a shame.”

