Liam Roberts returns in goal as Northampton bid to reach play-off final

Goalkeeper Liam Roberts will return for Northampton in their Sky Bet League Two second-leg clash with Mansfield.

The 27-year-old was sent off late in their last game of the season against Barrow and was suspended for their 2-1 first-leg defeat but will return for the deciding game on Wednesday.

The Cobblers are still unsure about the fitness of forward duo Louis Appere and Josh Eppiah.

Appere limped off in the 66th minute of the Stags showdown while Eppiah was only fit enough to play the final 35 minutes and a late decision may be made on the pair while doubts still remain over the fitness of defender Aaron McGowan.

Mansfield will make late decisions on a quartet of players ahead of their trip to the PTS Academy Stadium.

Newcastle loanee Matty Longstaff was substituted on the hour mark on Saturday after feeling fatigued.

Midfielder Stephen Quinn comes into the game as a doubt after suffering from a hip injury which forced him off in the 77th minute of the first leg.

George Maris and Stephen McLaughlin will also face late checks ahead of the crunch game.