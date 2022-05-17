Liam Roberts returns in goal as Northampton bid to reach play-off final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Liam Roberts returns in goal as Northampton bid to reach play-off final

By Press Association
May 17, 2022, 3:07 pm
Northampton goalkeeper Liam Roberts should start in the second leg (Leila Coker/PA)
Northampton goalkeeper Liam Roberts should start in the second leg (Leila Coker/PA)

Goalkeeper Liam Roberts will return for Northampton in their Sky Bet League Two second-leg clash with Mansfield.

The 27-year-old was sent off late in their last game of the season against Barrow and was suspended for their 2-1 first-leg defeat but will return for the deciding game on Wednesday.

The Cobblers are still unsure about the fitness of forward duo Louis Appere and Josh Eppiah.

Appere limped off in the 66th minute of the Stags showdown while Eppiah was only fit enough to play the final 35 minutes and a late decision may be made on the pair while doubts still remain over the fitness of defender Aaron McGowan.

Mansfield will make late decisions on a quartet of players ahead of their trip to the PTS Academy Stadium.

Newcastle loanee Matty Longstaff was substituted on the hour mark on Saturday after feeling fatigued.

Midfielder Stephen Quinn comes into the game as a doubt after suffering from a hip injury which forced him off in the 77th minute of the first leg.

George Maris and Stephen McLaughlin will also face late checks ahead of the crunch game.

