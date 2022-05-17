It has been a crazy journey – Ryan Jack recalls Rangers’ European exploits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
It has been a crazy journey – Ryan Jack recalls Rangers’ European exploits

By Press Association
May 17, 2022, 6:25 pm
Ryan Jack is loving life at Rangers (PA)
Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack spoke of his “crazy” journey to the Europa League final just 24 hours before the showdown with Eintracht Frankfurt.

At the pre-match media conference in Seville, the Scotland international was referred back to Rangers’ embarrassing 2-0 Europa League qualifying defeat by Luxembourg minnows Progres Niederkorn in 2017, which saw them exit 2-1 on aggregate.

It was Jack’s second game for Rangers following his move from Aberdeen and five years later, the Light Blues are preparing for their first European final in 14 years.

The 30-year-old said: “It has been a crazy journey if you like.

“I would have never thought that I would be sitting here speaking to you about potentially playing in a Europa League final.

“I am proud and grateful to be here and hopefully tomorrow night we can take the trophy home.”

Jack is also grateful to be within one game of a European winners’ medal after the disappointment of missing out on the delayed Euro 2020 with Scotland through injury.

He was out from February to November last year after requiring a calf operation.

Jack said: “Missing the Euros that summer was a tough moment, no doubt, but I worked hard in the off-season.

“And then it took a bit longer than I thought it was going to originally.

“It was a long journey, a lot of hard work, a lot of long hours. But times like this make it all the sweeter.”

