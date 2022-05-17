Aidy Boothroyd joins Northern Ireland coaching staff on short-term basis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Aidy Boothroyd joins Northern Ireland coaching staff on short-term basis

By Press Association
May 17, 2022, 6:29 pm
Former England Under-21 manager Aidy Boothroyd has joined Northern Ireland’s coaching staff in a short-term role (Luka Stanzl/PA)
Former England Under-21 manager Aidy Boothroyd has joined Northern Ireland’s coaching staff in a short-term role (Luka Stanzl/PA)

Former England Under-21s and Watford manager Aidy Boothroyd has joined Northern Ireland’s coaching staff on a short-term basis.

The 51-year-old is working with the squad at this week’s training camp at St George’s Park near Burton and will also be part of Ian Baraclough’s backroom team for next month’s UEFA Nations League fixtures against Greece, Cyprus and Kosovo.

Boothroyd will fill a gap left by Adam Sadler, who is also first-team coach at Leicester, who is unavailable for the four-day camp and the Nations League games for personal reasons.

“I delved into the contacts book and Aidy is someone who I’ve known for a number of years. I used to play with him at Mansfield Town in the early 1990s,” said Baraclough.

“He’s got a wealth of experience. He’s been a Premier League coach, a Premier League manager, worked within academies at Premier League clubs and also worked internationally for seven years with England’s Under-21s, Under-20s and Under-19s.

“To call on someone like him has been invaluable. He’ll go to the June games with us and we’re totally looking forward to it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal