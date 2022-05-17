Eddie Jones fully focused on England future after addressing Six Nations setback

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Eddie Jones fully focused on England future after addressing Six Nations setback

By Press Association
May 17, 2022, 10:01 pm
Eddie Jones will discuss England’s disappointing Six Nations with his players (Andrew Mathews/PA)

Eddie Jones will make dispelling England’s Six Nations hangover one of his priorities when his training squad gather to begin preparations for the summer.

London Irish’s 19-year-old sensation Henry Arundell is among 10 uncapped players chosen in a 36-man squad who will meet in the capital for a three-day camp beginning on Sunday.

Owen Farrell and Manu Tuilagi have also been included after missing the entire Six Nations because of respective ankle and hamstring injuries, although a number of other senior players have been rested on this occasion.

Henry Arundell, right, has been picked in a senior England squad for the first time (Adam Davy/PA)

England face the Barbarians on June 19 before embarking on a three-Test tour of Australia where they must rebuild after collapsing to record another dismal Championship.

Jones retains the backing of the Rugby Football Union and has emerged from the post-tournament review process confident that minor tweaks will restore fortunes – once the recent setback has been addressed.

“You always carry the disappointment of your last game. Whether it’s the last of the season or a tournament, you carry it and so you need to chat about it,” said Jones, speaking for the first time since the review was conducted.

“You need to make sure you are looking ahead to what’s going to be important. Disappointment can be a highly motivating factor. It can also be a hindrance. So it’s the way you use it.

“When you don’t win it’s normal to be criticised and to be under fire a little bit. I find that a normal part of coaching. I don’t think you ever get used to it, to losing. It’s not a pleasant experience. My responsibility is to win.

“But you take the positives out of the situation you have and you look ahead and see what you can do in the future, which is what we’ve been doing.

“The review was fantastic. The review panel questioned what we’re doing, they wanted answers because we didn’t perform at the standard we wanted to.

“That makes you reflective and sometimes it might open up a point that you didn’t give enough attention to. That reflection process is important and having independent people is useful.

“I’ve got a pretty good understanding of what we’re trying to do, who we’re going to have in the team and how we want to play. We’ve got to make it happen.”

Another task facing Jones is to assess the potential of Arundell, the England Under-20 full-back who has been on his radar for eight months.

His debut season as a professional has already produced plenty of material for highlights reels, but his length-of-the-field try against Toulon earlier this month has propelled his reputation to a new level.

Jones sees a similarity to Australian great Matt Giteau but is cautious about making any bold predictions before he has seen him up close.

“Henry has got exceptional pace. He probably reminds me a lot of Matt Giteau in terms of his desire to attack. Not the way he plays, but his desire to attack,” Jones said.

“There could be something good about him but we don’t know what his desire is, we don’t know what his work ethic is like, we don’t know what his mental resilience is like.

“The test of a young player to become a good Test player is their ability to work hard, their ability to take knocks, their ability to keep resilient physically and mentally and to have that mindset to keep improving.

“From what I know of him and I have met him once very briefly, he has got good attributes. But we will only see that on the three days of training we have.”

