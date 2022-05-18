Football rumours: Manchester United target Ajax defender Jurrien Timber

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Football rumours: Manchester United target Ajax defender Jurrien Timber

By Press Association
May 18, 2022, 7:19 am Updated: May 18, 2022, 8:13 am
Jurrien Timber in action for Ajax (Peter Dejong/AP)
What the papers say

Manchester United are targeting Ajax defender Jurrien Timber, according to the Daily Mirror. Talks are reported to be ongoing between the clubs over the 20-year-old Holland international.

The same paper reports West Ham have shown interest in 24-year-old Watford and Nigeria striker Emmanuel Dennis. Given Watford’s relegation, Dennis could well be keen on a deal to keep him in the Premier League.

Arsenal are prioritising signing a striker in the summer,  according to the Daily Telegraph. One man the paper has linked them to is 25-year-old Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus.

Gabriel Jesus
Gabriel Jesus has been linked with Arsenal (Martin Rickett/PA)

Meanwhile, Barcelona are hoping Mikel Arteta reignites his interest in Samuel Umtiti at the end of the season as they have decided to let the 28-year-old go, according to the Daily Star.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Nemanja Matic: Roma want to secure the 33-year-old midfielder in the summer when his contract at Manchester United ends, according to Italian publication Calciomercato.

James Tarkowski: 90min reports the England centre-back will leave Burnley in the summer and may move to Newcastle.

