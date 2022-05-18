Chelsea the best team Leicester have faced this season – Brendan Rodgers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Chelsea the best team Leicester have faced this season – Brendan Rodgers

By Press Association
May 18, 2022, 9:01 am
Chelsea beat Leicester 3-0 in November (Mike Egerton/PA)
Brendan Rodgers claims Chelsea are the best side Leicester have faced this season.

The Foxes were thumped 3-0 at home by Thomas Tuchel’s team in November, with the Blues at the time looking set for a concerted title challenge.

Injuries and off-field issues have knocked Chelsea back somewhat, with Manchester City and Liverpool now way over the horizon at the top.

But Tuchel has secured Champions League football again and Rodgers expects another big challenge from Chelsea next season.

“I’m a big admirer of Chelsea and the team and the work Thomas has done there,” said Rodgers, who takes his Foxes side to Stamford Bridge on Thursday.

“I would go as far as to say they are the best team we have played this season. When we played them early on in the season they were at the top of their game. I thought they were outstanding.

“Not long after that moment they lost some players. I’ve said it before, even with squads like Chelsea’s you need your top players available.

“Over the course of the time they have had players out, key players who make the systems function to the highest level.

“Then obviously there’s the distractions behind the scenes and of course that’s a challenge.

“But what I do know is they’ve got an outstanding manager who has done a fantastic job since he’s been there. They’ve got a group of really good players, top, top talents.

“I saw them lose in the FA Cup final but they have so much courage because they keep getting there. And you’d rather be in there and losing finals – of course you want to win – but you’d rather be arriving there knowing it’s going to drop your way and you’re going to win in the future.

“So they are a top team, with top players and they are in the Champions League next season, and I expect them to be up there challenging again next season.”

