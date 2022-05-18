This club gave me a lot – Nir Bitton delighted to leave Celtic ‘on a high’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
This club gave me a lot – Nir Bitton delighted to leave Celtic ‘on a high’

By Press Association
May 18, 2022, 12:37 pm
Nir Bitton’s Celtic career is over (Steve Welsh/PA)
Nir Bitton is delighted he was able to leave Celtic on a high after nine trophy-laden years at the club.

The 30-year-old Israeli moved to Parkhead in 2013 and savoured several memorable moments with the Hoops.

After the nightmare 2020/21 campaign, in which Rangers halted Celtic’s momentum, Bitton was thrilled to be able to call time on his career in Glasgow at the end of a season in which his side reclaimed the title, giving him an 18th trophy in his time at the club.

“It’s all about the success of the team,” he said in an emotional interview with Celtic TV. “Every time I stepped on to the pitch I tried to give my best for everyone that trusted me to do it and for my team-mates.

“For me, the only thing that mattered was the success of this club to win as many trophies as I could.

“I had an amazing nine years which have come to an end now, it’s better to leave on a high with an amazing manager.

“No-one gave us a chance at the beginning of the season and we showed that we are built differently and I’m happy to be part of it.

“I was very fortunate to play for this club as long as I did, I never take it for granted. I always tried to give my best for the people and the club and I hope I did it.”

Bitton feels his time at Celtic has exceeded all expectations.

“I never thought this day would come, but now it’s come it’s a really sad day for me,” he said.

“This is all I know, this club, I’ve been here for nine years as a foreigner, I came here as a young boy.

“If you told me when I signed here that I would stay for nine years and win 18 trophies and make more than 270 appearances I would have bit your hand.

“It’s just a great achievement for me and my family and I’m just glad I had the opportunity to play for this amazing club, be part of this decade of the club and I’m very sad to leave.

“This club gave me a lot, it transformed me into the person and player I am today.

“I’m just glad I had the opportunity to play for this club and have these memories, win as many trophies as I won and make memories for life that will stay with me forever.”

