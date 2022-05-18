Paul Farbrace: Che Simmons may play for England after signing Warwickshire deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Paul Farbrace: Che Simmons may play for England after signing Warwickshire deal

By Press Association
May 18, 2022, 2:13 pm Updated: May 18, 2022, 2:31 pm
Warwickshire seamer Che Simmons (Karl Newton/Warwickshire CCC)
Warwickshire seamer Che Simmons (Karl Newton/Warwickshire CCC)

Barbados-born pace bowler Che Simmons has been tipped as a potential England international after winning a first professional contract with Warwickshire.

Simmons, 18, learned the game in the Caribbean but has a United Kingdom passport through his father and moved to the Edgbaston academy last year.

He has now signed a three-year deal and would qualify for England residency in 2024, when he could follow the likes of Jofra Archer and Chris Jordan in swapping a Bajan upbringing for an international future with the Three Lions.

Warwickshire team-mate Jacob Bethell is another on a similar path and has already starred for England’s Under-19s.

Simmons was initially recommended to the club’s director of cricket Paul Farbrace by current Yorkshire head coach Ottis Gibson, another successful import to English cricket from Barbados.

Farbrace, who worked as England’s assistant coach under Trevor Bayliss, said: “He’s gone on to work incredibly hard with our coaches and we think that he could have a very long and successful career with Warwickshire and potentially England.

“Che’s progress over the last 12 months is testament to the work of Ian Westwood and the wider coaching team.

“Producing our own and developing players to play for England are two of our core cricketing principals and, alongside Che, we’re very excited about the potential of many other young cricketers within our pathway.”

The Bears’ high performance manager Paul Greetham said: “Che has made an incredible transformation over the winter.

“It’s a challenge for any young sports man or women to come into a new culture and to understand the step up to a high-performance environment.

Jofra Archer (left) and Chris Jordan (right) have both made the switch from Barbados to the England team.
Jofra Archer and Chris Jordan have both made the switch from Barbados to the England team (Dan Mullan/PA)

“But with the support of many good people around him, Che has shone.

“Our academy tour of Sri Lanka in February was a turning point where he stood out as a senior member of the team.

“He bowled hostile spells and had significantly enhanced his batting, fielding and leadership skills.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]