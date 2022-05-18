Port Vale still sweating over injured Chris Hussey for Swindon clash By Press Association May 18, 2022, 2:53 pm Chris Hussey missed the first leg (Mike Egerton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Port Vale still have an injury doubt over Chris Hussey ahead of the play-off semi-final second leg against Swindon. Hussey missed the 2-1 first-leg defeat after failing to shake off the knock he suffered against Exeter on the last day, Dave Worrall is set to keep his place at wing-back if Hussey is ruled out again. Jamie Proctor is pushing for a recall after a lively cameo as substitute. Swindon are likely to be unchanged after their first-leg win. Head coach Ben Garner kept faith with the same starting XI that beat Walsall on the final day. Garner has reported no new injuries other than a few bumps and bruises. Harry McKirdy continues up front after his double in the first leg took his goal tally for the season to 23. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Ben Garner happy to grind out win as Swindon look to finish job in second leg Harry McKirdy brace boosts Swindon prospects in play-off showdown with Port Vale Ben Garner hails Swindon’s ‘incredible achievement’ to reach play-offs Jack Payne scores twice as Swindon seal play-off spot