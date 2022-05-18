Port Vale still sweating over injured Chris Hussey for Swindon clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Port Vale still have an injury doubt over Chris Hussey ahead of the play-off semi-final second leg against Swindon.

Hussey missed the 2-1 first-leg defeat after failing to shake off the knock he suffered against Exeter on the last day,

Dave Worrall is set to keep his place at wing-back if Hussey is ruled out again.

Jamie Proctor is pushing for a recall after a lively cameo as substitute.

Swindon are likely to be unchanged after their first-leg win.

Head coach Ben Garner kept faith with the same starting XI that beat Walsall on the final day.

Garner has reported no new injuries other than a few bumps and bruises.

Harry McKirdy continues up front after his double in the first leg took his goal tally for the season to 23.