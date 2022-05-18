Kai Havertz faces late fitness test for Chelsea

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kai Havertz faces a late fitness test ahead of Chelsea’s Premier League clash with Leicester at Stamford Bridge on Thursday.

The Germany forward missed Saturday’s FA Cup final with a hamstring issue.

Andreas Christensen could miss out again, having withdrawn himself from selection for the FA Cup final, with Timo Werner (hamstring), Mateo Kovacic (ankle) and Callum Hudson-Odoi (Achilles) all out of action too.

Leicester will check on the fitness of Youri Tielemans (knee), Ricardo Pereira (hamstring) and Papy Mendy (illness).

Hamza Choudhury is out with a groin injury.

Kasper Schmeichel will return in goal after Danny Ward played against Watford on Sunday.

Chelsea provisional squad: Mendy, Arrizabalaga, Chalobah, Christensen, Rudiger, Silva, Sarr, Azpilicueta, Alonso, James, Barkley, Loftus-Cheek, Kante, Jorginho, Niguez, Ziyech, Pulisic, Mount, Havertz, Lukaku.

Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Justin, Evans, Amartey, Castagne, Barnes, Tielemans, Maddison, Dewsbury-Hall, Vardy, Lookman, Ward, Fofana, Soyuncu, Thomas, Albrighton, Mendy, Iheanacho, Perez, Daka.