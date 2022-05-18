Villa’s Ezri Konsa out for ‘up to 16 weeks’ with knee injury – Steven Gerrard

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Villa’s Ezri Konsa out for ‘up to 16 weeks’ with knee injury – Steven Gerrard

By Press Association
May 18, 2022, 2:59 pm
Aston Villa’s Ezri Konsa is out for up to four months (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Aston Villa’s Ezri Konsa is out for up to four months (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Ezri Konsa could miss the start of next season after Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard confirmed he will be sidelined for up to four months.

The defender came off in Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace and a scan has discovered the extent of his knee injury.

“Ezri Konsa’s had a scan and it’s confirmed that he’s got a knee injury. He’ll be missing for up to 16 weeks,” said Gerrard, who also has a doubt over goalkeeper Emi Martinez for Thursday’s Premier League game against Burnley.

“When someone leaves the pitch, and you see the challenge and it’s very close to you, you fear that it could be an ACL and a six to nine-month injury.

“Thankfully, it wasn’t. It’s an injury quite similar to (Marvelous) Nakamba’s injury. We managed to get Nakamba back after 14 weeks, but the timescale’s more between 12 and 16 weeks.

“If you are going to sustain an injury as a player, it’s not the worst time in the world – even though there’s never a good time – because he won’t miss much football.”

Villa host Burnley on Thursday with the Clarets dropping into the bottom three after losing 1-0 at Tottenham before Leeds salvaged a late 1-1 draw against Brighton on Sunday.

Thursday’s trip to Villa Park is their game in hand over their relegation rivals, with two matches left to save their top-flight status.

“I’m not sure how Burnley are going to approach it, whether they’re going to come with the attitude of ‘It’s a must-win game’ or whether they’ll come with the attitude that a point might be enough for them,” Gerrard said.

“My focus is on us. We’ll be aggressive, we’re at home. We played at Burnley recently and we played extremely well and we won the game comfortably (3-1).

“We know their strengths. They’ve been really strong under the new manager, and they’ve given themselves a decent chance of survival.

“They’re going to be all in and they’re going to empty it at Villa Park, so we need to compete and match that in all departments and hopefully our quality will come through.”

Villa’s draw with Palace means they cannot finish lower than 14th, their current place in the table.

They have struggled for consistency since Gerrard opened his reign with four wins from six and he is aware where improvement is needed.

“It’s a challenge for me and everyone connected to the club. We’re new to the position, even though we’ve been here five months,” he said.

“We’ve analysed a lot, we know where we are, we know what we need to do and we know where these players need support and help. My job is to try and get them that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal