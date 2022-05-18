Aston Villa suffer Ezri Konsa blow with defender set to miss start of new season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aston Villa’s Ezri Konsa could miss the start of next season with a knee injury.

The defender came off in the 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace and is expected to be out for up to four months.

Leon Bailey (ankle) remains out with Kortney Hause, while boss Steven Gerrard admitted goalkeeper Emi Martinez is a slight doubt with a “small issue”.

Burnley interim manager Mike Jackson is hoping to have some of his injured players back.

Forward Jay Rodriguez (hamstring) could be the most likely but key defenders James Tarkowski (hamstring) and Ben Mee (leg) are also in contention along with Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Dale Stephens and Erik Pieters.

That leaves Ashley Westwood (ankle) and Matej Vydra (knee) as the only definite absentees.

Aston Villa provisional squad: Martinez, Olsen, Sinisalo, Cash, Chambers, Digne, Mings, Young, McGinn, Nakamba, Iroegbunam, Chrisene, Ramsey, Chukwuemeka, Luiz, Sanson, Coutinho, Ings, Watkins, Traore, Buendia.

Burnley provisional squad: Pope, Taylor, Tarkowski, Mee, Roberts, Collins, Pieters, Cork, Brownhill, McNeil, Cornet, Weghorst, Rodriguez, Hennessey, Lowton, Bardsley, Long, Stephens, Lennon, Barnes, Costelloe, Gudmundsson.