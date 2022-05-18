Chris Ashton plans to prolong playing career before moving into coaching

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Chris Ashton plans to prolong playing career before moving into coaching

By Press Association
May 18, 2022, 6:30 pm
Chris Ashton has enjoyed a revival at Leicester (Mike Egerton/PA)
Chris Ashton has enjoyed a revival at Leicester (Mike Egerton/PA)

Chris Ashton plans to prolong his playing career for as long as possible before moving into a coaching role developing the finishing skills of emerging prospects.

Ashton has agreed a new one-season deal with Gallagher Premiership leaders Leicester in the month after he became the leading try scorer in the competition’s history.

Even at 35 years old, the dual code international is among English rugby’s most ruthless wings and he believes he has value to offer in shaping the careers of young back three players.

“I will play for as long as I can. I’ve got another year to ride it out a little bit longer, but the more it goes on I definitely think the rugby environment is the one for me. I don’t think me doing a 9-5 office job is going to suit any time soon!” he said.

“I’ve been discussing it and thinking about it recently. I’d like to help wingers and back three players find a way to become better finishers and how to get on the ball and score tries. I think there’s a niche market there for me.

“As you get older you understand and reflect on why you are putting yourself in certain situations. A lot of them don’t just happen.

“There is talent in there but it’s not instinctive, you’re reading the game and being ahead of the game and I’m hoping that I can pass on some of that.

“It does take time to understand how you get yourself into a situation. Just being instinctive and ahead of the game, reading it before it happens.”

Ashton’s unexpected revival at Mattioli Wood Welford Road ends a nomadic period in his career that saw spells at Harlequins and Worcester end abruptly.

Forced to train on his own in the hope of being picked up, he experienced an isolating three months until Leicester boss Steve Borthwick called in February to offer a short-term contract that quickly became more substantial.

“Sometimes it was hard to find motivation. I just knew that I still had something to offer and I was desperate to get back out there,” Ashton added.

“I watch a long of rugby anyway, but to watch it and not have that association, and not being able to go out there and have that desire to win was driving the missus mental.

“I tried to tackle her in the kitchen a few times to try and get a bit of the eagerness out. Any opportunity that came up might not necessarily have been the right one. It had to be the right for me and thankfully Steve was the one who rang.”

