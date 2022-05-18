Ivan Toney ‘angry’ after family suffered alleged racial abuse at Everton game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ivan Toney ‘angry’ after family suffered alleged racial abuse at Everton game

By Press Association
May 18, 2022, 7:10 pm
Ivan Toney’s parents were allegedly racially abused after Brentford’s win at Everton (Nick Potts/PA)
Brentford striker Ivan Toney said he was left hurt and angry after claiming his parents were racially abused at Sunday’s Premier League win at Everton.

Merseyside Police are investigating after Toney and team-mate Rico Henry both alleged on social media that family members had been abused at Goodison Park after Brentford’s 3-2 win.

Toney told Sky Sports: “They’re fine, my mum and my family stayed strong for me because they knew how I’d react to it, but you don’t expect that in this day and age at a football match.

“To anybody, let alone your parents who are coming to support you. Mine and Rico’s parents.

“Obviously there’s a lot of anger. Off the back of winning, you’re just thinking about the three points and hearing that straight away, you just switch to anger and being upset.”

Henry, who scored Brentford’s winner, and Toney both expressed their anger when revealing the abuse on Twitter after the match.

Everton responded to Toney’s post with a tweet, which read: “There is no place in football – or society – for racism. We are assisting Merseyside Police to ensure the individual is identified and dealt with appropriately.”

Merseyside Police confirmed late on Sunday night an investigation had been opened.

Detective Inspector Catherine Cox said: “We will support the victims in this case and work with Everton Football Club to find those responsible and bring them to justice. Their views and their abuse is not welcome here in Merseyside, and they do not represent the overwhelming majority of football fans.

“I would like to take this opportunity to encourage any football fans with information on racial abuse to speak with officers or stewards at the ground, or call 101 so we can identify and locate offenders, and ensure they face the consequences of their actions.”

Toney said Everton’s defeat, which left them two points above the relegation zone with two games to play, was no excuse for the perpetrators.

He added on Sky Sports: “It’s sad that we still have this, that we’re having to talk about racism after my family just went to a game like any normal people, having a normal day.

“Listen, the emotions sometimes get the better of people, but that should not be a reason for racism.

“You can be angry at certain things and results, but never should you discriminate against them because of the colour of their skin.”

