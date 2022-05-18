Nigel Clough hails ‘incredible’ Mansfield after reaching play-off final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nigel Clough hails ‘incredible’ Mansfield after reaching play-off final

By Press Association
May 18, 2022, 11:00 pm
Nigel Clough hailed the incredible effort to reach the play-off final (Tim Goode/PA)
Nigel Clough hailed the incredible effort to reach the play-off final (Tim Goode/PA)

Mansfield boss Nigel Clough hailed the “incredible” achievement of reaching the League Two play-off final after his side’s 3-1 aggregate win over Northampton.

The Stags carried a 2-1 lead from the first leg and then built on that when Stephen McLaughlin fired home 31 minutes into Wednesday’s return game at Sixfields.

A gritty and determined defensive effort then saw off heavy Northampton pressure in the second half and secured Mansfield’s place at Wembley.

Clough said: “It took a lot of hard work but I thought it was an incredible effort from the players over the two legs and over the last eight or nine months.

“I thought we were very, very good this evening in denying the opposition too many opportunities – it was properly one of our best defensive performances all season, certainly to keep a clean sheet.

“It all started at the front and I thought Jordan (Bowery) and Lucas (Akins) did their defensive duties and the team was outstanding in all areas.

“We were at our lowest ebb when we came here (Sixfields) earlier in the season and we were down and out but we put in a good performance in the next game and then everything picked up from there.

“When you are down at the bottom after a third of the season and then you go and reach Wembley, the players and staff deserve a huge amount of credit to turn it around.

“We still have a job to do at Wembley but it’s an incredible achievement.”

Northampton manager Jon Brady was happy enough with his side’s performance but felt aggrieved by some key refereeing decisions, particularly two penalty shouts either side of half-time.

He said: “I felt we played really well tonight and we dominated most of the game but our best chance probably came with Josh Eppiah’ss header in the first minute or two.

“Mansfield put their bodies on the line. There were loads of blocks and loads of clearances. We had a lot of entries into the final third and into their box but credit to them, they battled and worked hard.

“We dominated the play in all of the stats but unfortunately we did not test their goalkeeper enough.

“But I’ve been told we should have had two penalties, one in the first half on Fraser Horsfall which the referee’s assessor has almost apologised for, and then the one on Louis Appere which is a foul in the box.

“We have had to deal with some tough decisions all season, but I have to congratulate Nigel Clough and Mansfield and we wish them all the best.

“We have had a fantastic season but unfortunately we have just missed out on promotion.”

