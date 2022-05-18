Giovanni van Bronckhorst: Rangers on wrong side of football fortune in Seville

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Giovanni van Bronckhorst: Rangers on wrong side of football fortune in Seville

By Press Association
May 19, 2022, 12:38 am
Rangers out of luck, says manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst (Adam Davy/PA)
Giovanni van Bronckhorst claimed Rangers were on the wrong side of football fortune after losing their penalty shoot-out to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League final.

Joe Aribo opened the scoring in Seville in the 57th minute but Colombian forward Rafael Borre levelled in the 68th minute to take the game to extra-time where Frankfurt keeper Kevin Trapp made a fantastic last-gasp save from Ryan Kent.

Then came penalties where substitute Aaron Ramsey had his spot-kick saved by Trapp, the hero of the night.

Eintracht Frankfurt's Kevin Trapp gestures
Gers skipper James Tavernier scored as did substitutes Steven Davis, Scott Arfield and Kemar Roofe while Christopher Lenz, Ajdin Hrustic, Daichi Kamada, Filip Kostic and Borre scored their penalties for  a 5-4 win for Frankfurt, who celebrated while Rangers licked their wounds ahead of the Scottish Cup final against Hearts at Hampden Park on Saturday.

Former Netherlands captain van Bronckhorst said: “It was of course a big disappointment. If you lose a big final in Europe it will hurt.

“You do everything you can to win it and in the end it is a lottery and tonight we weren’t on the good side.

Rangers’ Joe Aribo shakes hands with manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst
“But I can’t complain with what my players gave and before tonight but in the end it was a really tight game, it went all the way to penalties and we lost.

“It is a big disappointment because you are so close to winning a trophy but that’s also football.

“If you play a lot of big games, big finals, we will have memories that last for ever when you win them but when you lose it will hurt a lot.

“I lost the World Cup final – the biggest game there is and also a huge disappointment – but we have to move on, we have a big game on Saturday and next season we have to start all over again.”

The Gers manager brought on Ramsey and Kemar Roofe late in extra-time with an eye towards penalties and refused to point any blame on the Wales international.

He said: “We prepared well for penalties. Borna (Barisic) had to go off and he is one of the first penalty kickers.

“We had players who wanted to take a penalty and some who didn’t and we had our list ready and we had to adjust it because of the substitutes.

Rangers’ James Tavernier points
“It is never nice to lose, everyone is hurt and disappointed.

“Aaron, of course, was disappointed but he took responsibility to take the penalty.

“You can make it or miss it and unfortunately for us he didn’t make it but you want players taking penalties who are ready and comfortable also.”

Eintracht Frankfurt players celebrate following the UEFA Europa League Final
Van Bronckhorst noted the significance of Trapp’s extra-time save from Kent’s close-range shot.

He said: “We had a big chance in the end, it was a great save.

“Especially in those minutes toward the end of the game any goal is decisive.

“It was a big chance, but in the end when you have chances you have to take them but again Ryan did everything he could to score.”

