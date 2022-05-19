Giovanni van Bronckhorst turns attention to Hearts after European heartbreak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Giovanni van Bronckhorst turns attention to Hearts after European heartbreak

By Press Association
May 19, 2022, 4:32 am Updated: May 19, 2022, 7:10 am
Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst turns attention to Scottish Cup (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst turns attention to Scottish Cup (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Giovanni van Bronckhorst believes his players will be ready for the Scottish Cup final against Hearts on Saturday following their Europa League disappointment.

The Light Blues were shattered physically and emotionally after their 5-4 penalty shoot-out defeat by Eintracht Frankfurt in Seville on Wednesday night.

It had looked good for the Gers when Joe Aribo opened the scoring in the 57th minute but Colombia forward Rafael Borre levelled in the 68th minute to take the game to extra-time.

Then came penalties where substitute Aaron Ramsey had his spot-kick saved by Frankfurt keeper Kevin Trapp, the hero of the night following his save from Ryan Kent at the end of extra-time.

Gers skipper James Tavernier scored as did substitutes Steven Davis, Scott Arfield and Kemar Roofe while Christopher Lenz, Ajdin Hrustic, Daichi Kamada, Filip Kostic and Borre scored their penalties for Frankfurt, who celebrated while Rangers turned their attention to the final game of the season at Hampden Park and another chance to win silverware.

Van Bronckhorst said: “Of course it’s not going to be easy to get them ready because it’s emotional.

Rangers’ Joe Aribo scores the opening goal
Joe Aribo (right) netted the opener in Seville (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“We are hurt and disappointed. We had the biggest game of the year last night but we have to play on Saturday.

“We are flying back today with only one day to prepare, it will not be easy but we will do it, we will be ready for Saturday and try to end the season with a trophy.”

The former Netherlands captain was pleased with his players’ efforts during 120 minutes in Spain and also in reaching their first final in 14 years.

He said: “It was, of course, a big disappointment.

“If you lose a big final in Europe it will hurt.

“But I can’t complain with what my players gave last night and before last night but in the end it was a really tight game, it went all the way to penalties and we lost.  They gave 100 per cent and that is all you can ask as a coach.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]