Man charged after Billy Sharp knocked to ground at end of Forest-Blades play-off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Man charged after Billy Sharp knocked to ground at end of Forest-Blades play-off

By Press Association
May 19, 2022, 8:04 am
Supporters invaded the field after Nottingham Forest’s victory over Sheffield United (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Supporters invaded the field after Nottingham Forest’s victory over Sheffield United (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Police investigating an alleged on-pitch attack on Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp have charged a 30-year-old man with assault.

Robert Biggs, of Derbyshire, has been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and going on to the playing area at a football match, Nottinghamshire Police said.

Sharp was knocked to the ground near the touchline at the City Ground at the end of the Championship play-off semi-final against Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.

An extensive police investigation was quickly launched following the incident which left the player requiring medical treatment.

Assistant Chief Constable Rob Griffin, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “I am pleased we have now charged a suspect in connection with this assault. This is a result of hard work done throughout the night and today involving numerous police departments.

“We continue to work closely with both football clubs who are supporting our investigation following this incident.

“Cases such as this will hopefully serve as a deterrent to anyone thinking of getting involved in violent disorder at football matches. Incidents are treated extremely seriously by the force and football clubs and people involved will be held to account.”

https://twitter.com/billysharp10/status/1526839248107802624
Billy Sharp (centre) was knocked to the ground following Sheffield United’s play-off match wat Nottingham Forest (Mike Egerton/PA)

Biggs is being kept in custody and is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Forest won the match 5-4 on penalties after a 3-3 aggregate draw.

Sharp had not been playing due to injury but was stood on the touchline as supporters invaded the field after the shoot-out.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal