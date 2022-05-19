Thomas Frank optimistic Brentford can keep hold of Christian Eriksen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Thomas Frank optimistic Brentford can keep hold of Christian Eriksen

By Press Association
May 19, 2022, 12:01 pm
Christian Eriksen has enjoyed an impressive spell at Brentford (Adam Davy/PA)
Christian Eriksen has enjoyed an impressive spell at Brentford (Adam Davy/PA)

Thomas Frank is hopeful Christian Eriksen will agree to extend his stay at Brentford.

The former Tottenham playmaker has been impressive since joining the Bees on a short-term deal in January.

Eriksen had been looking for a club to restart his career after suffering a cardiac arrest while representing Denmark at Euro 2020.

The 30-year-old’s form since means he is unlikely to be short of potential suitors but, after securing Brentford’s place in the Premier League for another year, manager Frank feels optimistic.

The Dane said at a press conference: “I would love to say 100 per cent, but I am convinced there is a good chance he can wear the Brentford shirt.

“I know I am optimistic but I also picked up the phone and said, ‘Hey do you want to come to Brentford?’ No-one thought about that six months ago. I am convinced we will have a chance.

“The way I will see it for us is it is a win-win. He helped the team, he gave something to the fans they had never seen before at this level. We helped him back to his football life again.

Frank gave Eriksen an opportunity to return to the game
Frank gave Eriksen an opportunity to return to the game (John Walton/PA)

“For Christian, it is a win-win. Either he signs with us and everyone is going to be happy and the fans will build a statue of him outside the stadium in two or three years’ time, or he goes to a bigger level and fans will applaud him and we will all say, ‘Thank you for this time, go forward’.”

Brentford wrap up their first top-flight campaign since the 1946-47 season when they host relegation-threatened Leeds on Sunday.

Frank has refused to get drawn into suggestions the game offers an opportunity for his side to gain revenge for a video taunting him involving two Leeds players two years ago.

Stuart Dallas and Liam Cooper were seen chanting, “mind the gap, Thomas Frank” in footage shot amid Leeds’ promotion celebrations two years ago.

Fortunes have changed since Leeds beat Brentford to promotion two years ago with the Yorkshire side now in danger of relegation
Fortunes have changed since Leeds beat Brentford to promotion two years ago, with the Yorkshire side now in danger of relegation (Mike Egerton/PA)

That came in response to a suggestion from Frank that Leeds would “fear” playing the Bees at Griffin Park as the two sides competed at the top end of the Championship.

That encounter, which came in the February of that season, ended 1-1 and provided the springboard for Leeds, after a poor run of form, to secure promotion while Brentford missed out in the play-offs.

Frank said: “The crazy thing is I don’t know why that video came. I think the only thing I said before that game was they would probably fear to come to Griffin Park because we were in good form. That was the only thing.

“In hindsight, maybe I shouldn’t have said that. People think I do mind games, but I don’t do mind games. I’m just honest. I’m just speaking what I see from my perspective.”

