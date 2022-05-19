James Tavernier vows Rangers will ‘come back stronger’ from European heartbreak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
James Tavernier vows Rangers will ‘come back stronger’ from European heartbreak

By Press Association
May 19, 2022, 12:52 pm
Rangers will come back stronger says captain James Tavernier (Andrew Milligan/PA)
James Tavernier has told disappointed fans that Rangers will “come back stronger” following their Europa League disappointment on Wednesday night.

The Light Blues fell short at the final hurdle with a 5-4 penalty shoot-out defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt in Seville after the game had ended 1-1 following 120 tense minutes.

Tens of thousands of supporters travelled to Spain – most of them without tickets – and will now turn their focus to Saturday’s Scottish Cup final against Hearts at Hampden Park.

Rangers captain Tavernier was “devastated” by the defeat to the Bundesliga outfit but reached out to the supporters, saying: “I couldn’t be more proud of them. I thank them very much for the support they give us.

“We all feel the support they give us, 100,000 people going to Seville, from everywhere, I couldn’t be more proud.

“This isn’t the end of us, we will come back stronger and make them proud.”

Joe Aribo put Rangers ahead at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium in the 57th minute after capitalising on a slip in the German side’s defence.

However, Frankfurt levelled 12 minutes later when Rafael Borre got ahead of his marker to turn home a low cross.

Gers finished extra time strongly and Ryan Kent, Steven Davis and Tavernier all went close to snatching a winner.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men could not find the breakthrough though, and Aaron Ramsey, a 117th-minute substitute, saw his spot-kick saved in the shoot-put before Borre netted to seal victory for Frankfurt.

Tavernier said: “I was devastated, devastated with the way the game unfolded. To lose on penalties is tough to take.

Eintracht Frankfurt v Rangers – UEFA Europa League – Final – Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan
Rangers suffered penalty shoot-out misery in Seville (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“We took the lead and conceded a goal we probably should have done better with.

“Their goalkeeper made a fantastic save from Ryan towards the end and he saves a penalty.

“Devastated is the word but also proud of every single person associated with Rangers, every single player in the dressing room, the journey we have been on, the fans who have followed us from everywhere.

“Our dream on Wednesday night was to make everyone proud and we obviously didn’t push it over the line but the effort that the boys put in, I couldn’t be more proud.”

“We will use this (defeat) as fuel. We want to be in these finals again,

“We want to be pushing for these types of games, we will use this as fuel for seasons to come and this weekend.

“I know every lad in the dressing room will give it 110 per cent when it comes to the weekend, we obviously want to pick that trophy up.

“It is a massive game,  we take every game as a massive game, no matter who we are playing. We will give it everything to pick up the trophy.

Eintracht Frankfurt v Rangers
Aaron Ramsey saw his penalty saved in the shoot-out (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Tavernier gave full backing to Ramsey, whose saved penalty by Frankfurt hero Kevin Trapp proved to be the difference on the night.

He said: “It’s not a nice thing obviously. I have been in the same position.

“I couldn’t be more proud of him because he stepped up and took a penalty and it’s just football.

“We will be around him and we will finish the season on Saturday as strong as possible.”

