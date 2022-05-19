Hibernian appoint Lee Johnson as new manager on four-year deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hibernian appoint Lee Johnson as new manager on four-year deal

By Press Association
May 19, 2022, 1:20 pm
Lee Johnson is the new Hibernian boss (Richard Sellers/PA)
Lee Johnson has been appointed Hibernian’s new manager on a four-year deal.

The former Bristol City boss has beaten off competition from former Malmo head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson to be named Shaun Maloney’s successor at Easter Road. He is expected to bring Jamie McAllister with him as his assistant.

Hibs said in a statement: “Hibernian FC is delighted to welcome Lee Johnson as the club’s new manager.

“The 40-year-old has signed a four-year deal at Easter Road and will be joined by his own coaching staff who will be announced in due course.

“David Gray will also continue as first-team coach.”

Hibernian’s executive chairman Ronald J Gordon said the club had carried out a “thorough and vigorous” search to land the right man.

Gordon added: “There were a number of high-quality managers interested in the role and we analysed them all thoroughly.

“The candidates were interviewed in depth by a panel of directors before we unanimously came to the decision that Lee was the outstanding candidate and the perfect fit for us.

“Not only does Lee have great experience in management, but he also has knowledge of the Scottish and English game, will bring a definitive style of positive play to Hibs and has a proven record of success.”

Johnson, who had a brief spell as a player with city rivals Hearts in 2006, has been out of work since leaving Sunderland in January.

Hibs sacked two managers – Jack Ross and Maloney – over the past season as they ended up eighth in the cinch Premiership, their worst finish since returning to the top flight five years ago.

