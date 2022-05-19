Female referees to officiate at men’s World Cup finals for first time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Female referees to officiate at men’s World Cup finals for first time

By Press Association
May 19, 2022, 1:22 pm Updated: May 19, 2022, 1:42 pm
Stephanie Frappart is one of three women listed to referee matches at the men’s World Cup in Qatar later this year (Mike Egerton/PA)
Female referees have been selected to officiate at a men’s World Cup finals for the first time.

Stephanie Frappart of France, Salima Mukansanga from Rwanda and Yoshimi Yamashita from Japan have been included on FIFA’s official list of 36 referees for the tournament in Qatar later this year.

Three women are also on the list of 69 assistant referees – Neuza Back from Brazil, Karen Diaz Medina from Mexico and Kathryn Nesbitt from the United States.

“This concludes a long process that began several years ago with the deployment of female referees at FIFA men’s junior and senior tournaments,” the chairman of FIFA’s referees’ committee Pierluigi Collina said.

“In this way, we clearly emphasise that it is quality that counts for us and not gender. I would hope that in the future, the selection of elite women’s match officials for important men’s competitions will be perceived as something normal and no longer as sensational.

“They deserve to be at the FIFA World Cup because they constantly perform at a really high level, and that’s the important factor for us.”

Frappart has refereed in the men’s Champions League and the 2019 Super Cup match between Liverpool and Chelsea.

Anthony Taylor, pictured, and Michael Oliver are the two English referees selected for the World Cup finals
Anthony Taylor, pictured, and Michael Oliver are the two English referees selected for the World Cup finals (Joe Giddens/PA)

English referees Michael Oliver and Anthony Taylor have also been selected.

The pair took charge of matches at Euro 2020, with Taylor receiving huge praise after his swift response to Denmark’s Christian Eriksen suffering a cardiac arrest in the group match against Finland.

Discussions are understood to still be ongoing over the use of semi-automated offside technology at the finals.

The technology was tested at the Club World Cup earlier this year and the Arab Cup last year.

FIFA has named 24 video assistant referees (VARs) for the finals, none of whom are British.

