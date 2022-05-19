Billy Dodds wants Inverness to pile pressure on St Johnstone in play-off clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Billy Dodds wants Inverness to pile pressure on St Johnstone in play-off clash

By Press Association
May 19, 2022, 3:02 pm
Billy Dodds has high hopes (Trevor Martin/PA)
Billy Dodds has high hopes (Trevor Martin/PA)

Inverness manager Billy Dodds hopes to pile the pressure on relegation-threatened St Johnstone over the course of their two-legged Premiership play-off final.

Caley Thistle are chasing promotion from the cinch Championship, while Saints have won only one of their last six games and finished second bottom of the top flight.

With the second leg at McDiarmid Park on Monday, Dodds is hoping his team can do enough in Friday’s first leg in the Highlands to ensure the off-form Saints have an anxious few days.

“I’d love an advantage, but the main thing is we’re still in the tie going to McDiarmid and putting on the pressure,” said Dodds.

“Everybody’s got pressure in this game but St Johnstone are probably under more pressure. We want to get them to a place in the tie where they’re really starting to think about it.

“That’s our objective. St Johnstone have not had a great season but they’ve got good players.

“We’re going to have to be at our best, but I’m so positive going into the games because of where we’ve been, what we’ve gone through and where we’ve got ourselves to.”

No team has managed to come through all three rounds of the play-off to win promotion, but Dodds is hoping his side – who have already overcome Partick and Arbroath over two legs – can buck this trend.

The Highlanders will be without suspended pair Wallace Duffy and Danny Devine, as well as injured trio Shane Sutherland, Roddy MacGregor and Tom Walsh.

“I’m really looking forward to it,” said Dodds. “My players are ready for it. We’re in a good place, we’ve got momentum, we’ve got confidence, we’ve earned the right to be here and we’re going to give it our best shot.

“It’s a hard route to go right through the play-offs. Nobody’s done it and we’d love to be the first team to do it. My boys are more than capable.

“The good thing is we’ve had a week’s rest from Friday to Friday and we’ve taken them right off it.

“We’ve had a few good days off and we’ve got them ticking over again.

“We know it’s a hard route, we know it’s a long route but the message is ‘bring it on’. I think we’ve got to the final without playing our best. We’ve got here by showing guts and determination, but I want us to play a bit as well.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal