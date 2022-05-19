McCullum hopes ‘attractive brand of Test cricket’ can see red-ball game thrive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
McCullum hopes ‘attractive brand of Test cricket’ can see red-ball game thrive

By Press Association
May 19, 2022, 4:32 pm
Brendon McCullum wants to implement an attractive brand of cricket (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Brendon McCullum believes his goal of transforming the fortunes of England’s Test side as head coach can help safeguard the future of the format.

The New Zealander has been appointed to halt the decline of a team that has won just one of its last 17 matches and will report for duty at the end of this month to begin work with new captain Ben Stokes.

McCullum was one of the most buccaneering players around during his on-field career and he is confident that making England a competitive, attractive outfit can provide a lift to the wider Test game.

Speaking in an in-house interview with the England and Wales Cricket Board, he said: “Test cricket has always been the pinnacle for me and maybe the popularity of it has somehow trended south of late.

“If red-ball cricket is to not just sustain but to thrive, it needs England to be playing an attractive brand of Test cricket, which is competing with Australia, India, New Zealand. It’s a big, lofty goal but it’s what is in front of us.

“That is what enthused me, if we can get that right, to get England back to where they – where we – should be, which is top of the pile. Challenging the best teams in the world, playing the brand that appeals to the next generation of talent, then we’re able to get Test cricket to a stage where kids are wanting to play it rather than just the short versions.”

Turning his message to the fans of his adopted country, he added: “If we can achieve the ambitions both Stokesy and myself have, it’s going to be a team that is certainly worth following.

“Hopefully we can play that kind of entertaining – I won’t say cavalier, because that’s probably what other people expect us to do – cricket.

Former Australia Women's coach Matthew Mott will work parallel to McCullum as white-ball coach.
Former Australia Women’s coach Matthew Mott will work parallel to McCullum as white-ball coach. (Mark Kerton/PA)

“It’s a pretty simple philosophy but if we get that right, with the talent that exists in the English cricket set-up, hopefully we’ll get results to go in the right direction and build something together.”

McCullum also spoke of his close relationship with England’s one-day captain Eoin Morgan, revealing the pair speak on a daily basis, and described his new limited-overs counterpart Matthew Mott as a “really astute coach” who operates “without ego”.

On the sharing of multi-format players, he added: “Our relationship will be good. There’ll be times when we fight over players, no doubt, but we’ll try and come to the right decision for the player and the right decision for English cricket.”

