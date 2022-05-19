Tokyo 4x100m silver medal reallocated to Canada after Ujah’s doping rules breach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tokyo 4x100m silver medal reallocated to Canada after Ujah’s doping rules breach

By Press Association
May 19, 2022, 5:28 pm
The Tokyo Olympic silver medal stripped from Great Britain’s 4x100m relay team has officially been reallocated to Canada (Martin Rickett/PA)
The Olympic 4×100 metres relay silver medal stripped from Great Britain over Chijindu Ujah's doping rules breach in Tokyo has officially been reallocated to Canada.

The Olympic 4×100 metres relay silver medal stripped from Great Britain over Chijindu Ujah’s doping rules breach in Tokyo has officially been reallocated to Canada.

Ujah was tested on the day of the final last year – August 6 – and his sample contained the prohibited substances ostarine and S-23.

Ujah, along with team-mates Zharnel Hughes, Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake and Richard Kilty, were disqualified and stripped of the medal by the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s Anti-Doping Division in February.

The International Olympic Committee’s executive board rubber-stamped the resulting reallocation of medals on Thursday, with China moving up into the bronze medal position.

The decision to strip Team GB of the relay medal meant their overall Tokyo count dropped to 64 – one less than they achieved at the London 2012 Games.

Ujah, 28, did not challenge the finding that he had committed an anti-doping rule violation but said the violation had been caused by him unknowingly consuming a contaminated supplement.

His case transferred to the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) to consider a ban, an issue which will be determined by its disciplinary tribunal. He has been provisionally suspended since the positive test came to light last August.

Ujah apologised to his team-mates when the disqualification was confirmed, adding: “I’m sorry that this situation has cost my team-mates the medals they worked so hard and so long for and which they richly deserved.

“That is something I will regret for the rest of my life.”

CJ Ujah apologised to his relay team-mates over the doping breach
CJ Ujah apologised to his relay team-mates over the doping breach (Mike Egerton/PA)

The British Olympic Association said at the time: “All athletes, wherever they are from, deserve to go to the start line knowing they are in clean competition. It is with deep sorrow that colleagues and opponents of Ujah were not able to be reassured of this fact in Tokyo.

“Having spent the last few years retrospectively awarding numerous British athletes with medals they should have won on the day at Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Sochi 2014, we understand first-hand the hurt and loss doping can cause.

“On behalf of everyone in British sport, we unreservedly apologise to the athletes whose moment was lost in Tokyo due to the actions of Ujah.”

