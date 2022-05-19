Hibernian owner hails Lee Johnson as ‘perfect candidate’ to revive club fortunes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hibernian owner hails Lee Johnson as ‘perfect candidate’ to revive club fortunes

By Press Association
May 19, 2022, 5:42 pm
Hibernian owner Ron Gordon, left, is happy with his latest managerial appointment (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Hibernian owner Ron Gordon, left, is happy with his latest managerial appointment (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Hibernian owner Ron Gordon declared Lee Johnson “the perfect candidate” to lead the club back towards the top end of Scottish football.

The Easter Road club sacked both Jack Ross and Shaun Maloney during a disappointing campaign in which they finished eighth in the cinch Premiership.

Hibs have now turned to Johnson, with the former Sunderland and Bristol City boss appointed on a four-year contract on Thursday.

“We cast a wide net to find a credible and qualified candidate to lead our club and unanimously our group came to the conclusion that Lee Johnson was the ideal candidate,” said Gordon.

“He was the most experienced candidate with over 450 games as a manager.

“He had the highest winning record, scoring lots of goals. And there was a really good cultural fit in terms of the kind of football he’s going to bring: attacking, modern, front-foot football. He brings a track record of success at almost every club he’s been at.”

Gordon has been criticised by supporters after Hibs lost their way following their third-placed finish a year ago.

But the owner is adamant that the club is still in good fettle despite their recent under-performance and is confident Johnson will bring the stability he has been craving.

“I think the club is moving in a positive direction on many fronts but our instability on the management side is probably the thing I’m most disappointed in,” he said. “We’ve been very diligent in our efforts to find the right candidate.

“I really feel we’ve done our homework. We’ve heard from supporters. You never make them all happy but we’ve had some great support for Lee, as well as some naysayers.

“It doesn’t matter what we do, we’re always going to have the naysayers. I can tell you unequivocally that for us, particularly the committee that did the search, Lee was the ideal candidate, the perfect candidate for us.

“I’m not going to get everything right, we’ve had some bumps along the way. Sometimes the supporters are critical of what we’re doing, which is their right, but that (criticism) has probably been the most difficult part (of running a football club) for me.

“To achieve success in any walk of life is not easy. Football is particularly difficult because you have 11 other players trying to get in your way.

“But ultimately I do think the club is heading in the right direction and we’re doing a lot of things right. Today’s appointment of Lee is an important step in that direction.”

