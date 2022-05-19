Blackpool Tower lights up for Jake Daniels – Thursday’s sporting social By Press Association May 19, 2022, 6:10 pm Jake Daniels announced he is gay via Blackpool’s official website on Monday (Sky Sports News/PA). [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 19. Football Blackpool showed its support for Jake Daniels. For the rest of this week, the iconic Blackpool Tower will be lit in tangerine alternated with rainbow colours to show respect and support to @BlackpoolFC’s Jake Daniels 🧡On Monday, Jake became the UK's first male professional footballer to come out publicly as gay since 1990 pic.twitter.com/XCjseTYUgA— VisitBlackpool (@visitBlackpool) May 18, 2022 Chelsea marked the 10th anniversary of their first Champions League triumph. Munich memories. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/ti86u0ynWn— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 19, 2022 🔵 Drogba got the vital goal but @PetrCech was phenomenal that night 🔥#OTD | #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/GwF1vQ6oRT— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) May 19, 2022 10 years ago today! An amazing night that will live long in the memory. Thank you @ChelseaFC 💙19.05.12 ⭐️🏆 pic.twitter.com/4wRMp6v74y— Gary Cahill (@GaryJCahill) May 19, 2022 Manchester City showed off their new kit. For Colin the King 💙Our 2022/23 @pumafootball Home Kit has arrived!Available now. Tap to shop! 👇— Manchester City (@ManCity) May 19, 2022 As did Arsenal. The Arsenal x @adidasfootball 22/23 home kit ⚡️Giving a little back to north London ❤️£5 from every new home shirt you buy through Arsenal Direct goes to The Arsenal Foundation 🤝 pic.twitter.com/44FdWaF9a1— Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 19, 2022 Paul Pogba demonstrated his new trick. New skills challenge I call it the smoothie 🤪 pic.twitter.com/PcDLvx42hC— Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) May 18, 2022 Cricket KP was looking for a bit of golf assistance. Why do tennis players get 2nd serves & golfers don’t? cc @cutmaker pic.twitter.com/OZhp8AhzUL— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) May 19, 2022 Formula One Max Verstappen swapped shirts. Número uno for Sunday's #F1 El Clásico 😉🇪🇸@Max33Verstappen 🤜🤛 @SergiRoberto10 ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/rgLBOFGGyd— Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) May 19, 2022 George Russell over the years. They grow up so fast ❤️ George’s Mercedes journey so far… pic.twitter.com/iwQ6NqYjSh— Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) May 19, 2022 Don’t always trust your sat-nav. makin' our way downtown, rollin' fast, faces passand we're track-bound 🇪🇸 🎵 pic.twitter.com/e4K2snYu3f— Scuderia AlphaTauri (@AlphaTauriF1) May 19, 2022 Darts Peter Wright went back to school. 🔢 BACK TO SCHOOL! 🔢World Champion @snakebitewright showed his support for our #BullseyeMaths campaign on #NationalNumeracyDay with a visit to @LarkHallPrimary in London.Read more 👇https://t.co/LFV4xIBipy pic.twitter.com/NLuwTvgh9k— PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) May 18, 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Wilson’s toothless, Jones’ taxi and LeBron’s QandA – Tuesday’s sporting social William sends message of support to Blackpool’s Jake Daniels Blackpool’s Jake Daniels will be ‘inspiration to many’ after coming out, says PM Laura Robson retires and Jake Daniels receives praise – Monday’s sporting social