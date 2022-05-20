Past meetings between Hearts and Rangers in Scottish Cup final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Past meetings between Hearts and Rangers in Scottish Cup final

By Press Association
May 20, 2022, 9:02 am
Rangers hero Brian Laudrup fends off Allan McManus in the 1996 final (PA)
Rangers hero Brian Laudrup fends off Allan McManus in the 1996 final (PA)

Rangers and Hearts have met in four Scottish Cup finals ahead of Saturday’s Hampden encounter.

The Gers have won three of the previous cup final meetings. Here, the PA news agency looks back at the history of the fixture:

Rangers 2 Hearts 0 (1903)

Both sides had three Scottish Cup triumphs under their belt before they clashed in three encounters at Celtic Park in 1903. The first finished 1-1 with Hearts hero Bobby Walker getting the Gorgie side’s goal. Walker was one of the most talented footballers of the game’s early years and won 29 Scotland caps, the club’s most-capped player in the 20th century. The teams met for a second replay after a goalless draw and Rangers won 2-0. The second goal was scored by Elgin-born Robert Hamilton, also known as RC Hamilton, who was the Light Blues’ top goalscorer for nine years running and hit a remarkable 15 goals in 11 Scotland appearances.

Rangers 3 Hearts 1 (1976)

Rangers 1975-76
The Rangers squad of 1975-76 (PA)

Derek Johnstone scored the quickest Scottish Cup final goal of all time to put Rangers ahead before the 3pm kick-off time. The referee started the game two minutes early and Johnstone headed home from a free-kick after 42 seconds. The striker also scored late on after future Hearts boss Alex MacDonald netted. Graham Shaw hit a consolation for the Jambos. The win clinched the treble for Jock Wallace’s side in front of about 85,000 fans.

Rangers 5 Hearts 1 (1996)

Gordon Durie produced a hat-trick and an assist but the game has become known as the Laudrup Final because of the influence of Rangers’ Danish international. Brian Laudrup had a hand in all five of his side’s goals, setting up each of Durie’s efforts and scoring two himself. John Colquhoun briefly made it 3-1 with 11 minutes left before Durie struck within 60 seconds.

Hearts 2 Rangers 1 (1998)

The Jambos had challenged for the league title before fading away but they finally ended their long wait for a trophy, which stretched back 36 years, at Celtic Park. Jim Jefferies’ side took the lead inside two minutes through Colin Cameron’s penalty and Stephane Adam doubled the lead just after the break. Substitute Ally McCoist pulled one back late on but Hearts held on. It was the end of an era for Gers – McCoist’s last game as a player and the final match of Walter Smith’s reign. But both would return to Ibrox together for more glory.

