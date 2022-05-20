St Helens vow to take action after crowd disturbances mar win over Warrington

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
St Helens vow to take action after crowd disturbances mar win over Warrington

By Press Association
May 20, 2022, 11:50 am
A flare is visible among the St Helens fans who packed the away end at The Halliwell Jones Stadium (PA Images/Zac Goodwin)
Super League champions St Helens say they will hand out lifetime bans to fans who threw objects on to the pitch during crowd disorder at the end of Thursday night’s derby win at Warrington.

Saints’ 12-10 victory was marred by the behaviour of fans who set off flares and threw beer at home supporters. The club also say alcohol was thrown at a Warrington player and have called on fans to help them investigate the incidents.

The Rugby Football League looks set to launch its own investigation, just days after announcing fines for misbehaviour by Warrington, Castleford and Hull KR supporters.

A statement from the club said: “The vast majority of Saints supporters behave impeccably in supporting the club’s teams, however there remains a minority who continue to act in an anti-social manner that puts the safety of fellow supporters at risk, particularly concerning pyrotechnics and flares.

“Pyrotechnics are strictly prohibited under both rugby and football ground regulations. They can burn at an extraordinary heat and cause serious injuries to those who carry them and fellow spectators. Not to mention the damage they can cause to the playing surface – costing the club thousands of pounds.

“The club has taken preventative actions at ‘home’ games this season with added stewarding and ‘sniffer’ dogs patrolling the stadium. However, a small selection of supporters continue to cause issues on our visits to opposing Super League stadia.

Warrington Wolves v St Helens – Betfred Super League – The Halliwell Jones Stadium
St Helens players celebrate amid the haze caused by pyrotechnics at the end of their derby win over Warrington (PA Images/Zac Goodwin)

“This was again evident in Thursday evening’s victory over Warrington Wolves as a pyrotechnic was thrown on to the field. Alcohol was also thrown at a Warrington player.

“Both instances are simply not acceptable, and these actions do not reflect the culture of our club.

“This is not the first time the throwing of objects has been highlighted to us. These are mindless actions involving a small minority of our St Helens fans and is NOT acceptable.

“The club continues to work with the relevant authorities to ensure those responsible for such disorder are held to account for their actions. These irresponsible people will be issued with life bans and could also be subject to a police prosecution.

“Any spectator who would like to help the club in our investigations can confidentially contact the club.”

