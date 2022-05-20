10 of the best goals from the 2021-22 Premier League season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The 2021-22 Premier League season has served up plenty of memorable action.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at a selection of the best goals.

Mohamad Salah (Liverpool 2 Man City 2, October 2021)

The Egyptian chose a good time to score a brilliant individual goal, lighting up a 2-2 draw with Liverpool’s title rivals Manchester City at Anfield. Fed the ball by Curtis Jones on the left hand side, he turned and saw off the attention of three men, advanced into the box, danced past Aymeric Laporte before firing past Ederson into the far corner.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Man Utd 3 Tottenham 2, March 2022)

An absolute thunderbolt ⚡️ Cristiano Ronaldo's long-range strike against Spurs is your @budfootball Goal of the Month for March #PLAwards | @Cristiano pic.twitter.com/8GX5IEJ5o1 — Premier League (@premierleague) April 1, 2022

The Portuguese star was often accused of being the problem for Manchester United this season, but he was definitely the answer in a 3-2 win over Tottenham at Old Trafford. Ronaldo scored a brilliant hat-trick to haul his side to three points and the opening goal was a belter. Picking up the ball 25 yards, he took advantage of Spurs backing off and fired an unstoppable shot into the top corner.

Andros Townsend (Everton 3 Burnley 1, September 2021)

Townsend is no stranger to scoring spectacular goals and he did it for Everton in a 3-1 win over Burnley. Picking the ball up just outside the centre circle, he advanced towards goal, cut on to his left foot and sent a curling effort from 30 yards into the top corner.

Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea 2 Liverpool 2, January 2022)

Kovacic's stunner is one of two Chelsea strikes up for the Goal of the Month award! 👏 Vote now! ⤵️ — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 27, 2022

Kovacic is not known for his goalscoring prowess, which made his spectacular strike in Chelsea’s January draw with Liverpool even better. Lurking on the edge of the box at a corner, he reacted to Caoimhin Kelleher’s punch by back-pedalling and launching a first-time volley that flew into the top corner.

Steven Bergwijn (Leicester 2 Tottenham 3, January 2022)

The Flying Dutchman ✈️ Bergwijn's winner against Leicester has been voted our January Goal of the Month! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/zgePS89xsa — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 4, 2022

Although not the most technically brilliant goal, Bergwijn’s second for Tottenham against Leicester was certainly among the most dramatic. Spurs had gone into stoppage time losing against the Foxes only for the Dutchman to level at what seemed the death. There was time for more, though, as straight from kick-off Spurs won the ball back, Harry Kane sent Bergwijn clear. He rounded Kasper Schmeichel and poked home from an acute angle to spark mass scenes of celebration.

Rodri (Man City 3 Everton 0, November 2021)

An absolute rocket 🚀 Rodri's unbelievable strike against Everton is @budfootball's Goal of the Month for November!#PLAwards | @ManCity pic.twitter.com/bg8dBQvh2r — Premier League (@premierleague) December 10, 2021

Manchester City midfielder Rodri enjoyed several goals from long distance during the campaign, but none was better than his effort against Everton in November. After a weak clearance fell kindly to him 25 yards out, he unleashed an unstoppable first-time drive that rocketed into the top corner, leaving Jordan Pickford helpless.

Danny Ings (Villa 2 Newcastle 0, August 2021)

There are rarely more eye-catching goals than an overhead-kick and Danny Ings delivered for Aston Villa in August. Matty Cash sent a long throw-in, Tyrone Mings flicked it on and Ings, position on the penalty spot, executed a perfect bicycle-kick that seared into the corner.

Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal 3 Southampton 0, December 2021)

The Frenchman put the finishing touches on a brilliant team goal that saw the Gunners move the ball from goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale to the back of the net in just 14 touches. Ramsdale, Ben White, Thomas Partey, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Emile Smith Rowe were all involved, with the latter setting Bukayo Saka free and his centre was sent into the top corner by Lacazette.

Wilfried Zaha (Norwich 1 Palace 1, February 2022)

Zaha made a lasting impression on his return from the Africa Cup of Nations with a stunning goal against Norwich that earned Crystal Palace a 1-1 draw. The Ivory Coast international picked up the ball on the left wing, cut past Przemyslaw Placheta and then sent a curling effort from the angle of the penalty area all the way across goal and into the far corner.

Youri Tielemans (Leicester 4 Man Utd 2, October 21)

𝘽𝙧𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙞𝙖𝙣𝙩 from Youri Tielemans! 🤩 Where does this sumptuous finish rank among our top goals this season? 📊 pic.twitter.com/EvJEZ3Zsue — Leicester City (@LCFC) March 31, 2022

The Belgian helped contribute to a chastening afternoon for Manchester United as Leicester ran out 4-2 winners and his goal was the highlight. United were a shambles at the back, but there was nothing shambolic about Tielemans’ finish. After Kelechi Iheanacho had pressed Harry Maguire and won the ball back, he passed to Tielemans, who was just inside the area and he produced a delightful chip over the head of David De Gea and into the far corner.