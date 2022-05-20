The Premier League season in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The Premier League season in pictures

By Press Association
May 20, 2022, 12:03 pm
The battle for the title between Manchester City (left) and Liverpool goes down to the final day of the season (Martin Rickett/Peter Byrne/PA)
The 2021-22 Premier League season will go down to the wire as defending champions Manchester City hold a narrow one-point advantage over rivals Liverpool after the penultimate round of matches.

The campaign has brought with it plenty of celebrations, heavy disappointments and some memorable action-packed games that both loyal supporters and neutrals have enjoyed.

Who could forget the return of Cristiano Ronaldo on transfer deadline day after a 12-year absence from the English top flight, Christian Eriksen back in action after last summer’s cardiac arrest, or Burnley sacking manager Sean Dyche after a near decade-long reign?

As the campaign draws to a close, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the best images captured on camera over the past nine months.

Sergi Canos (centre) celebrates
Sergi Canos (centre) netted Brentford’s first Premier League goal in an opening victory over Arsenal (Nick Potts/PA)
Michail Antonio celebrates with a cardboard cut-out
Michail Antonio celebrated in August’s victory over Leicester with a cardboard cut-out of himself (Steven Paston/PA)
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – who joined Barcelona in the winter transfer window – celebrated in style as Arsenal battled for a Champions League spot (Adam Davy/PA)
Tottenham and Chelsea players stand in tribute
Tottenham and Chelsea came together in September to remember their former striker Jimmy Greaves after he died, aged 81 (Tim Goode/PA)
Newcastle fans outside St James' Park
Mike Ashley sold Newcastle to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, much to the delight of the club’s fans (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Cristiano Ronaldo (right) celebrates
Cristiano Ronaldo (right) celebrated a return to Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)
Bernardo Silva celebrates at Manchester United
But Manchester City got the better of their neighbours in November’s Manchester derby (Martin Rickett/PA)
Luke Ayling (right) celebrates
Leeds’ battle to remain in the Premier League went to the final day (Nick Potts/PA)
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on the touchline
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked as Manchester United manager after defeat at Watford (Mike Egerton/PA)
A smoke flare lands on the pitch at Everton
A smoke flare landed on the pitch as Liverpool beat Everton in December’s Merseyside derby (Peter Byrne/PA)
Andrew Robertson celebrates against Everton
Andrew Robertson was on target against Everton as the title race heated up (Peter Byrne/PA)
Gabriel Jesus (centre) celebrate for Manchester City
There were lots of smiles over the campaign at the Etihad Stadium (Martin Rickett/PA)
Christian Eriksen gives a thumbs-up
Christian Eriksen completed his emotional return to football with his Brentford debut in late February (Steve Paston/PA)
Marcelo Bielsa (centre) and Steven Gerrard (left) on the touchline
Steven Gerrard (left) took over at Aston Villa in November, while Marcelo Bielsa (centre) was sacked by Leeds in February (Nick Potts/PA)
A bottle of cola is thrown as Harry Kane celebrates
Harry Kane popped an unusual bottle of fizz at Brighton (Adam Davy/PA)
A general view outside Stamford Bridge
Russian-Israeli billionaire Roman Abramovich put Chelsea up for sale in March, amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine (John Walton/PA)
Jurgen Klopp celebrates
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was roaring his side on from the touchline (Peter Byrne/PA)
Everton players warm up
There was plenty of support for Ukraine on and off the pitch (Adam Davy/PA)
Philippe Coutinho celebrates scoring
Philippe Coutinho (pictured) returned to the Premier League at former Liverpool team-mate Gerrard’s Aston Villa (David Davies/PA)
Son Heung-min (left) celebrates
Son Heung-min (left) scored an impressive 21 league goals for Tottenham during the season (Adam Davy/PA)
Sean Dyche applauds
Relegation-threatened Burnley sacked long-serving manager Sean Dyche with eight games left (Martin Rickett/PA)
Mohamed Salah claims the match ball
Mohamed Salah led the way for most goals and most assists for a big part of the season (Martin Rickett/PA)
Vitaliy Mykolenko (centre) celebrates for Everton
Ukrainian Vitaliy Mykolenko (centre) was on target as Everton gave themselves hope of staying up at Leicester (Nick Potts/PA)
Manchester United fans in a protest against the team's ownership
Manchester United fans continued to protest against the team’s ownership (Jacob King/PA)
Wilfried Zaha celebrates
Wilfried Zaha scored 13 Premier League goals for Crystal Palace (Martin Rickett/PA)
Mason Mount (left) celebrates
Chelsea had plenty to celebrate in their bid for a top-four spot (Tess Derry/PA)
James Ward-Prowse (left) celebrates for Southampton
Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse (left) moved second on the all-time list for Premier League free-kick goals with 14 (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Moussa Sissoko (left) and Brandon Williams clash
Watford and Norwich both suffered relegation to the Championship (Nick Potts/PA)
Kevin De Bruyne (left) celebrates
Kevin De Bruyne (left) scored four goals as City thrashed Wolves (Nick Potts/PA)
West Ham players celebrate
West Ham battled for a European spot (Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP)
Eddie Howe celebrates
Eddie Howe turned Newcastle’s season around after being 19th in the table when he took charge in November (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Jordan Henderson reacts
Jordan Henderson celebrated as Liverpool’s victory at Southampton took the title race to the final day (Frank Augstein/AP)
Frank Lampard celebrates
Frank Lampard steered Everton to Premier League safety in the penultimate match (Peter Byrne/PA)

