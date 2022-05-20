PA selective guide to sport on TV for w/c May 23

Monday, May 23
FOOTBALL: cinch Premiership play-offs, St Johnstone v Inverness – Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football 1900; National League play-off, Notts County v Grimsby – BT Sport 1 1915.
CRICKET: Women’s T20 Challenge, Trailblazers v Supernovas – Sky Sports Cricket 1450, Sky Sports Main Event 1500.
TENNIS: French Open – Eurosport 1 0930, Eurosport 2 1000.
NETBALL: Superleague, London Pulse v Manchester Thunder – Sky Sports Main Event 1700.
BASKETBALL: NBA play-offs, Boston Celtics v Miami Heat – Sky Sports Main Event 0130 (Tue).
BASEBALL: MLB, Washington Nationals v Los Angeles Dodgers – BT Sport 2 0000 (Tue).
Tuesday, May 24
FOOTBALL: National League play-off, Halifax v Chesterfield – BT Sport 1 1915.
CRICKET: Women’s T20 Challenge, Supernovas v Velocity – Sky Sports Cricket 1050, Sky Sports Main Event 1100; Indian Premier League, game TBD – Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket 1450.
RUGBY UNION: Super Rugby, Moana Pasifika v Western Force – Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action 0800.
TENNIS: French Open – Eurosport 1 0930, Eurosport 2 1645.
CYCLING: Giro d’Italia – Eurosport 2 0945.
BASKETBALL: NBA play-offs, Dallas Mavericks v Golden State Warriors – Sky Sports Main Event 0200 (Wed).
BASEBALL: MLB, St. Louis Cardinals v Toronto Blue Jays – BT Sport 2 0030 (Wed).
Wednesday, May 25
FOOTBALL: Conference League, Roma v Feyenoord – BT Sport 1 1930.
CRICKET: Indian Premier League, game TBD – Sky Sports Cricket 1450, Sky Sports Main Event 1500; Vitality T20 Blast, Kent Spitfires v Somerset – Sky Sports Cricket 1830, Sky Sports Main Event 1900.
TENNIS: French Open – Eurosport 1 0930, Eurosport 2 1645.
GOLF: LPGA Matchplay – Sky Sports Golf 1830.
CYCLING: Giro d’Italia – Eurosport 2 1115.
BASKETBALL: NBA play-offs, Miami Heat v Boston Celtics – Sky Sports Main Event 0130 (Thurs).
BASEBALL: MLB, Atlanta Braves v Philadelphia Phillies – BT Sport 0000 (Thurs).
Thursday, May 26
FOOTBALL: Ligue 1 relegation play-off, game TBD – BT Sport 1 1800.
CRICKET: Women’s T20 Challenge, Velocity v Trailblazers – Sky Sports Cricket 1450.
TENNIS: French Open – Eurosport 1 0930, Eurosport 2 1000
GOLF: PGA Tour, Charles Schwab Challenge- Sky Sports Golf 2100, Sky Sports Main Event 2230; DP World Tour, Dutch Open – Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event 1230; LPGA Matchplay – Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf 0000 (Fri).
DARTS: Premier League Darts – Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action 1900.
BASKETBALL: NBA play-offs, Golden State Warriors v Dallas Mavericks – Sky Sports Main Event 0300 (Fri).
BASEBALL: MLB, Cincinnati Reds v Chicago Cubs – BT Sport 2 1730, Tampa Bay Rays v New York Yankees – BT Sport 1 2330.
Friday, May 27
CRICKET: Indian Premier League, game TBD – Sky Sports Cricket 1450; Vitality T20 Blast, Lancashire v Yorkshire – Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket 1815.
RUGBY UNION: Super Rugby, Crusaders v Reds – Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action 0800, Fijian Drua v Chief’s 0355 (Sat).
TENNIS: French Open – Eurosport 1 0930, Eurosport 2 1000.
CYCLING: Giro d’Italia – Eurosport 2 1200.
GOLF: PGA Tour, Charles Schwab Challenge- Sky Sports Golf 2100, Sky Sports Main Event 2200; DP World Tour, Dutch Open – Sky Sports Golf 1230; LPGA Matchplay – Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf 0000 (Sat).
MOTOR RACING: Formula 1, Monaco Grand Prix practice – Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports F1 1230 and 1545.
MOTOR CYCLING: MotoGP, Grand Prix of Italy – BT Sport 2 0800.
BASKETBALL: NBA play-offs, Boston Celtics v Miami Heat – Sky Sports Main Event 0130 (Sat)
BASEBALL: MLB, New York Mets v Philadelphia Phillies – BT Sport 2 0000 (Sat)
Saturday, May 28
FOOTBALL: League Two play-off final, game TBD – Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event 1600; Champions League final, Real Madrid v Liverpool – BT Sport 1 1800; National League play-off semi-final, game TBD – BT Sport 1 1200.
CRICKET: Vitality T20 Blast, Leicestershire Foxes v Derbyshire Falcons – Sky Sports Cricket 1415; Women’s T20 Challenge Final, game TBD – Sky Sports Final 1800.
RUGBY UNION: Heineken Champions Cup, Leinster v La Rochelle – BT Sport 2 1600, Channel 4 1615; Super Rugby, Moana Pasifika v Brumbies – Sky Sports Action 0800, Warratahs v Blues – Sky Sports Action 1045, Force v Hurricanes – Sky Sports Action 1255, Rebels v Highlanders – Sky Sports Action 0500 (Sun).
RUGBY LEAGUE: Challenge Cup, Wigan Warriors v Huddersfield Giants – BBC One 1400.
RACING: Haydock – ITV 1 1325.
TENNIS: French Open – Eurosport 1 0930, Eurosport 2.
MOTOR SPORT: Formula 1, Monaco Grand Prix practice – Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports F1 1145; Qualifying – Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports F1 1400.
MOTOR CYCLING: MotoGP, Grand Prix of Italy – BT Sport 2 0800 and 1100.
GOLF: PGA Tour, Charles Schwab Challenge- Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event 1900; DP World Tour, Dutch Open – Sky Sports Golf 1230; LPGA Matchplay – Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf 0000 (Sun).
CYCLING: Giro d’Italia – Eurosport 2 1100.
BASKETBALL: NBA play-off, Dallas Mavericks v Golden State Warriors – Sky Sports Main Event 0200 (Sun).
BASEBALL: MLB, St Louis Cardinals v Milwaukee Brewers – BT Sport 2; Tampa Bay Rays v New York Yankees – BT Sport/ESPN 2100; Chicago White Sox v Chicago Cubs – BT Sport 2 0000 (Sun).
Sunday, May 29
FOOTBALL: Championship play-off final, Huddersfield v Nottingham Forest – Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event 1600; National League, play-off semi-final – BT Sport 1 1200.
CRICKET: Indian Premier League final, game TBD – Sky Sports Cricket 1450.
RUGBY UNION: Super Rugby, Rebels v Highlanders – Sky Sports Action 0600.
MOTOR SPORT: Formula 1, Monaco Grand Prix – Sports Main Event, Sky Sports F1 1355.
MOTOR CYCLING: MotoGP, Grand Prix of Italy – BT Sport 2 0800.
TENNIS: French Open – Eurosport 1 1200, Eurosport 2 1700.
CYCLING: Giro d’Italia – Eurosport 2 1230; Ride London 2022 – BBC Two 1530.
GOLF: PGA Tour, Charles Schwab Challenge- Sky Sports Golf 1700, Sky Sports Main Event 1900; DP World Tour, Dutch Open – Sky Sports Golf 1230; LPGA Matchplay – Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf 2330.
BASKETBALL: NBA play-off, Miami Heat v Boston Celtics – Sky Sports Main Event 0230 (Mon).
BASEBALL: MLB, New York Mets v Philadelphia Phillies – BT Sport/ESPN 1200 (Mon).