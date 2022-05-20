Premier Sports lands broadcasting rights to Scotland matches until 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Premier Sports lands broadcasting rights to Scotland matches until 2024

By Press Association
May 20, 2022, 1:30 pm
Scotland have a new TV deal (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Scotland have a new TV deal (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Scotland’s matches after next month’s World Cup play-off will be beamed live by Premier Sports until 2024.

It was announced on Friday that the broadcaster has won the rights through UEFA’s centralised National Association media rights sales process, whereby UEFA manages and oversees the marketing and sales of broadcast rights for all 55 European nations’ matches, guaranteeing each nation a pre-determined fee as a result.

The new deal will see Premier Sports broadcast all six of Scotland’s matches in their 2022 UEFA Nations League campaign, beginning with the home match against Armenia on June 8, as well as the Euro 2024 qualification campaign and any friendly fixtures up to June 2024.

As part of the deal, Premier Sports – which already broadcasts Scottish Cup matches and sponsors the League Cup – has committed to airing three of Scotland’s matches in the next two years free-to-air. In addition, highlights of all of Scotland’s fixtures will be available for free on matchday.

SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell said: “It is an exciting time for the Scotland Men’s National Team and we are pleased to welcome Premier Sports as the broadcast partner of the national side to grow their existing domestic Scottish football coverage.

“Premier Sports have been a tremendous supporter of Scottish football since they became the broadcast partner for the Scottish Cup in 2018 and it comes as no surprise to see them recognise the value of Scottish football by becoming the broadcast partner for our men’s national side.

“The deal not only strengthens our relationship with Premier Sports, but also enhances their offering to fans of Scottish football, with subscribers now set to benefit from even more regular high-quality coverage of Scottish football on their channels.”

News of the Premier Sports deal follows UEFA’s recent announcement that Nordic broadcaster ViaPlay had won the rights to show Scotland’s matches from 2024 to 2028, beginning with the 2024 UEFA Nations League campaign.

Sky Sports will show Scotland’s World Cup play-off semi-final at home to Ukraine on June 1, as well as a potential play-off final away to Wales a few days later.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal