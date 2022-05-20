Brendan Rodgers wants Leicester to make most of season without European football

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Brendan Rodgers wants Leicester to make most of season without European football

By Press Association
May 20, 2022, 2:10 pm
Brendan Rodgers believes Leicester must capitalise on their absence from European competition next season (Fabrizio Corradetti/PA)
Brendan Rodgers believes Leicester must capitalise on their absence from European competition next season (Fabrizio Corradetti/PA)

Brendan Rodgers has told Leicester to capitalise on a one-game-a-week “holiday” next season to push back up the Premier League.

The Foxes could secure an eighth-place finish on Sunday by beating Southampton at home if Wolves also lose at Liverpool.

Leicester have enjoyed two seasons of Europa League football off the back of two fifth-place Premier League finishes, but this term has proved tougher going for Rodger’s men, leaving the 49-year-old determined his side will make the most of next term’s European absence.

Asked if Leicester will benefit from a lack of continental action next season, Rodgers said: “I don’t think there’s any question we will.

“The last couple of years have been great for Leicester. The assessment of us is that we’re a team up there challenging for Champions League qualification and for trophies, which is brilliant.

“But the reality, if you look at the depth of our squad against Chelsea’s, is that they’ve got levels and we’re nowhere near that level.

“It doesn’t stop us competing but it is very tough. We’ll have extra coaching time, hopefully we can get in some players who can help us improve and develop again.

“I’ve always said that one game a week is a holiday: but let’s make it a good holiday and we can be up there again.”

Leicester forced a 1-1 draw at Chelsea on Thursday night, with James Maddison’s powerful strike securing a point at Stamford Bridge.

The Foxes had to remain resolute in the face of a second-half Blues onslaught, with Christian Pulisic missing a tap-in that would have stolen the points for the hosts.

Rodgers was left impressed with his side’s organisation and concentration amid the draw, but insisted Leicester will take a far more proactive approach against Southampton this weekend.

“I think we’re getting a little bit of consistency back, that’s been the challenge this season in the pandemic,” said Rodgers.

“The last couple of wins and the last few games have been good, we’ve scored good goals and defended well. So that gives you confidence.

“We’ll play differently at the weekend, hopefully finish with a win and that can be a good end to the season.

“I’m really looking forward to the summer already. We’ll have a really strong pre-season, get robustness and freshness into the players, and then go at next season and see if we can be up there where we’ve been before in recent seasons.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal