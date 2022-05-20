Stephen Kingsley fuelled by heart-breaking Scottish Cup memories ahead of final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Stephen Kingsley fuelled by heart-breaking Scottish Cup memories ahead of final

By Press Association
May 20, 2022, 3:22 pm
Stephen Kingsley hopes to banish 2020 anguish by overcoming Rangers in Saturday’s final (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Stephen Kingsley hopes to banish 2020 anguish by overcoming Rangers in Saturday’s final (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Stephen Kingsley will be fuelled by heart-breaking memories of December 2020 as he bids to fire Hearts to a first Scottish Cup triumph in a decade.

The defender had the chance to put his team on the brink of glory in the final against Celtic 17 months ago when he stepped up to take a penalty, after Ryan Christie’s miss had handed the Jambos the initiative in the shootout following a 3-3 draw.

But Kingsley could only watch in agony as Hoops goalkeeper Conor Hazard dived to his right to block his effort and turned the tide back in the Glasgow side’s favour.

Craig Wighton then missed Hearts’ next kick before Kris Ajer fired the winner, leaving the Jambos shattered.

Kingsley – usually such a reliable dead-ball specialist – hopes to banish that anguish by overcoming Rangers in Saturday’s final.

“I think it will play on my mind for the rest of my life, to be honest,” he said, reflecting on his pivotal miss. “It was so frustrating. I felt comfortable, I felt confident but unfortunately it just wasn’t right on the night.

“It was disappointing and it will stick with me but you can’t think about it too much. It’s about looking forward and making sure that if I get the chance again, I do it properly and put it right.

“A disappointment like that drives you on to make sure there are no regrets this weekend. That whole game was a bit of a whirlwind.

“We didn’t have a great first half but I thought we did brilliant in the second half to get back in the game.

“I got a goal that night and we managed to take it to penalties. It was difficult that it ended that way but it can really spur you on and inspire you to go and put it right the next time you get that opportunity.

“Thankfully we’re in a position now where we’ve got another final on Saturday and hopefully all of us can make an impact and we can win it.”

Kingsley got a flavour of what awaits he and his team-mates if they win on Saturday after Hearts’ 2012 Scottish Cup-winning team were inducted to the club’s Hall of Fame at their Player of the Year awards dinner earlier this month.

“We saw the 2012 boys getting into the Hall of Fame for their Scottish Cup, it was amazing to see that,” said Kingsley. “We’re just hoping we can join them. It would be an absolutely brilliant achievement.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal