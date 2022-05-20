Double boost for Man City as Kyle Walker and John Stones return for Villa clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Double boost for Man City as Kyle Walker and John Stones return for Villa clash

By Press Association
May 20, 2022, 3:32 pm
John Stones could return for Manchester City’s decisive final game against Aston Villa (Isaac Parkin/PA)
John Stones could return for Manchester City’s decisive final game against Aston Villa (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Defenders Kyle Walker (ankle) and John Stones (thigh) are back in contention as Manchester City look to secure the Premier League title at home to Aston Villa.

The pair had both been ruled out for the remainder of the season after hobbling out of games in recent weeks but have recovered sooner than expected.

Centre-back Ruben Dias remains on the sidelines with a thigh problem.

Philippe Coutinho and Danny Ings will be pushing for recalls for Villa’s trip to the Etihad.

Ezri Konsa remains out with a knee injury which will keep him sidelined for up to four months.

Leon Bailey’s ankle injury makes him a doubt but boss Steven Gerrard was hopeful he would be available to make the trip.

Manchester City provisional squad: Ederson, Steffen, Carson, Walker, Stones, Ake, Laporte, Zinchenko, Cancelo, Fernandinho, Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne, Foden, Silva, Mahrez, Grealish, Sterling, Palmer, McAtee, Jesus.

Aston Villa provisional squad: Martinez, Olsen, Sinisalo, Cash, Chambers, Digne, Mings, Young, McGinn, Nakamba, Iroegbunam, Chrisene, Ramsey, Chukwuemeka, Luiz, Sanson, Coutinho, Ings, Watkins, Traore, Buendia.

