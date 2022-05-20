Rob Holding returns from suspension as Arsenal host Everton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arsenal will welcome Rob Holding back into the fold for the visit of Everton on Sunday after the defender completed his one-match suspension.

The centre-back was shown a red card in last week’s costly 3-0 defeat to Tottenham, which has put Spurs in the box seat to secure a top-four finish.

Only a victory for the Gunners will keep alive their hopes of Champions League qualification and they are set to remain without Takehiro Tomiyasu (thigh), Kieran Tierney (knee) and Thomas Partey (thigh) for the Emirates clash.

Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite returns from a one-match suspension but may have to settle for a place on the bench.

Forwards Demarai Gray and Dele Alli will be hoping to play a more significant part after both came off the bench to make an impact in the midweek win over Crystal Palace which safeguarded their Premier League status.

Midfielder Allan could come in for Andre Gomes, but forward Salomon Rondon remains suspended.

Arsenal provisional squad: Leno, Ramsdale, Cedric, Gabriel, White, Swanson, Tavares, Lokonga, Xhaka, Elneny, Odegaard, Patino, Smith Rowe, Saka, Pepe, Martinelli, Lacazette, Nketiah.

Everton provisional squad: Pickford, Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Mykolenko, Allan, Doucoure, Iwobi, Gordon, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin, Begovic, Kenny, Godfrey, Welch, Gomes, Davies, Alli, Van De Beek, Gray.