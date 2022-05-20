Jurgen Klopp taking no chances with Mohamed Salah as he battles to face Wolves

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will not take a risk with any player who has been out injured ahead of their final Premier League match of the season at home to Wolves.

The Reds boss would like Mohamed Salah (groin), Virgil van Dijk (knee) and Fabinho (hamstring) to play some part with a Champions League final to come next weekend, but they remain doubtful.

Defender Joe Gomez has received positive news after scans on an ankle injury sustained at Southampton in midweek and he could remain in the squad.

Wolves could hand more game time to Daniel Podence following the Portuguese forward’s recovery from a foot injury.

Podence played the final quarter of an hour in the 1-1 draw against Norwich, having been sidelined for six weeks, and will once again be part of the matchday squad.

Romain Saiss, Max Kilman and Nelson Semedo are unavailable.

Liverpool provisional squad: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Konate, Robertson, Henderson, Thiago, Keita, Jota, Mane, Diaz, Kelleher, Williams, Tsimikas, Gomez, Milner, Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Elliott, Firmino, Origi, Minamino.

Wolves provisional squad: Sa, Ruddy, Hoever, Ait-Nouri, Marcal, Boly, Coady, Jonny, Gomes, Neves, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Cundle, Neto, Jimenez, Podence, Trincao, Silva, Chiquinho, Hwang.