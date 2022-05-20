It’s like heading heavy footballs – George Russell calls for porpoising solution

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

It’s like heading heavy footballs – George Russell calls for porpoising solution

By Press Association
May 20, 2022, 4:50 pm Updated: May 20, 2022, 5:42 pm
George Russell wants to see a solution to porpoising (David Davies/PA)
George Russell wants to see a solution to porpoising (David Davies/PA)

George Russell fears Formula One drivers could be exposed to long-term head trauma if the sport’s ‘porpoising’ phenomenon is not resolved.

The British driver compared the new-for-2022 sensation – when the car violently bounces on its suspension at high speed – to football’s dementia problem.

A recent study showed former professional footballers are three-and-a-half times more likely to die from the disease than the general population.

Mercedes have visibly suffered with porpoising more than most following the introduction of new aerodynamic rules.

But Ferrari – despite their driver Charles Leclerc holding a 19-point title lead over Red Bull’s Max Verstappen ahead of Sunday’s Spanish Grand Prix – have also suffered.

“When you are travelling at 200mph on the straight, and you are smashing up and down on the ground, for sure you wouldn’t choose to have it that way,” said Russell, 24.

“The cars are extremely rigid and they are not meant to be a comfortable ride.

AUTO Mercedes
(PA Graphics)

“You could compare it to the footballers of the 60s, 70s and 80s when they had the massively heavy footballs.

“Research was done and analysis was done that there were health consequences for these chaps who headed the ball, and things were changed.

“Formula One is the centre of innovation and there is no reason why we cannot find a scientific solution for this.”

Mercedes have brought a number of new parts to the sixth round of the campaign at a sweltering Circuit de Catalunya – including a revised floor and a new front wing – in the hope of combating the porpoising woes which have so far derailed their campaign.

Mercedes have new upgrades for the Spanish Grand Prix
Mercedes have new upgrades for the Spanish Grand Prix (Joan Monfort/PA)

While the problem was still evident in both Friday’s practice sessions, Hamilton and Russell did not appear to be bouncing as vehemently as at other rounds.

And although Friday’s times have to be treated with caution as the teams trial different fuel loads, tyres and engine modes, both drivers will be encouraged by their pace.

Russell finished second, just 0.117 sec behind Leclerc. Hamilton was third, two tenths adrift, while world champion Max Verstappen finished fifth for Red Bull.

“It is positive and I am super happy with the progress so a big thank you to everybody back at the factory for not giving up and continuing to push,” said Hamilton.

“We are not the quickest, but we are on our way. It is much nicer than it has been before and so I am grateful for the upgrades and we now need to fine-tune them and try to position the car.

“We can get it into a better place tomorrow so we can attack the heels of the guys ahead.”

Hamilton is already 68 points behind Ferrari’s Leclerc, with his dreams of a record-breaking eighth crown all but over for the year.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has indicated Sunday’s race will be pivotal in determining whether the world champions continue with their no-sidepod design or try a different concept.

“I’m not a designer, and I wouldn’t say I have an opinion on whether the design is right or wrong,” said Hamilton, 37.

“It looks a bit different to some others but it looks unique and that’s what we stand for as a team – always innovating and coming up with interesting concepts.

“As Toto said we will understand from this weekend whether where we are is the right direction and if not we will move in another direction.

“But it does not mean we have to start from scratch. It will probably be a sidestep in another direction.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]