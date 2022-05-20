Sunderland midfielder Carl Winchester could return for play-off final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sunderland midfielder Carl Winchester could return for play-off final

By Press Association
May 20, 2022, 5:44 pm
Carl Winchester could be involved for Sunderland in the League One play-off final against Wycombe (Leila Coker/PA)
Carl Winchester could be involved for Sunderland in the League One play-off final against Wycombe (Leila Coker/PA)

Carl Winchester could be involved for Sunderland when they face Wycombe in the League One play-off final at Wembley.

Black Cats boss Alex Neil hinted that the midfielder is nearing a return from injury while Aiden McGeady is also in contention.

Leon Dajaku is also nearing a return having trained this week.

Defensive duo Niall Huggins and Jordan Willis are long-term absentees.

Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth almost has a fully-fit squad to choose from.

The Chairboys boss revealed in his pre-match press conference a couple of unnamed younger players have picked up knocks, but otherwise had everyone available.

The near two-week gap since Wycombe completed a 2-1 aggregate victory over MK Dons in the semi-finals has helped them get players back to fitness.

Forward Adebayo Akinfenwa could feature in what is set to be the 40-year-old’s final game before retirement.

