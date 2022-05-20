Sunderland midfielder Carl Winchester could return for play-off final By Press Association May 20, 2022, 5:44 pm Carl Winchester could be involved for Sunderland in the League One play-off final against Wycombe (Leila Coker/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Carl Winchester could be involved for Sunderland when they face Wycombe in the League One play-off final at Wembley. Black Cats boss Alex Neil hinted that the midfielder is nearing a return from injury while Aiden McGeady is also in contention. Leon Dajaku is also nearing a return having trained this week. Defensive duo Niall Huggins and Jordan Willis are long-term absentees. Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth almost has a fully-fit squad to choose from. The Chairboys boss revealed in his pre-match press conference a couple of unnamed younger players have picked up knocks, but otherwise had everyone available. The near two-week gap since Wycombe completed a 2-1 aggregate victory over MK Dons in the semi-finals has helped them get players back to fitness. Forward Adebayo Akinfenwa could feature in what is set to be the 40-year-old’s final game before retirement. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Niall Quinn reminisces about ‘magical’ Sunderland days ahead of play-off final Sam Saunders hails ‘fantastic’ Gareth Ainsworth before Wycombe’s play-off final Alex Neil: Sunderland preparing for play-off final like a ‘normal working week’ Sunderland boss Alex Neil ‘over the moon’ after reaching play-off final