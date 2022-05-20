St Johnstone let two-goal lead slip in first leg of play-off with Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
St Johnstone let two-goal lead slip in first leg of play-off with Inverness

By Press Association
May 20, 2022, 9:52 pm
Reece McAlear was the Inverness hero (Adam Davy/PA)
Reece McAlear was the Inverness hero (Adam Davy/PA)

Reece McAlear hit a late double as Inverness recovered from a horrendous start to draw 2-2 with St Johnstone in the first leg of the cinch Premiership play-off final.

Saints completely dominated the first hour in the Highlands and looked set to take a commanding lead back to Perth.

Former Caley Thistle defender Shaun Rooney, who headed Scottish Cup and League Cup winners at Hampden last season, scored in his third consecutive final.

Melker Hallberg scored from close range to put Saints two ahead inside 24 minutes and the visitors could have had more.

But Billy Dodds’ tactical changes gradually had an impact and McAlear scored with his team’s first shot on target in the 73rd minute.

The on-loan Norwich midfielder then curled a superb 30-yard free-kick into the top corner seven minutes later.

Saints had 24 shots at goal, seven of them on target, while Zander Clark did not make a save from the hosts’ six efforts. But the Perth side’s 12-year stay in the top flight now depends on a one-off game at McDiarmid Park on Monday.

A team finishing in third or fourth place in the Championship has never won the play-offs and Caley Thistle’s semi-final win over runners-up Arbroath came at a cost.

Experienced centre-back Danny Devine and substitute Wallace Duffy picked up one-match suspensions from controversial red cards and midfielder Shane Sutherland suffered a knee injury which ruled him out.

Dodds went with a back three with midfielder Sean Welsh dropping back.

Caley Thistle at least had a week to recover from the 120 minutes of action at Gayfield, but Saints had been able to rest players against Hibernian on Sunday and Callum Davidson made six changes.

His side took control from the start and only a brilliant diving stop from Mark Ridgers prevented Glenn Middleton’s powerful 25-yard strike hitting the top corner inside five minutes.

Saints continued to threaten from long range with Hallberg and Rooney denied and Murray Davidson shooting wide in space.

The 17th-minute opener came from a familiar threat when Rooney out-jumped wing-back Cameron Harper at the back post to power Hallberg’s cross into the top corner.

The-one way traffic continued and Middleton shot over before Hallberg forced the ball home after Ridgers’ parry from Callum Hendry had sparked a goalmouth scramble.

Davidson volleyed wide before Dodds was able to make some half-time changes. Welsh moved into midfield and attackers Austin Samuels and Logan Chalmers came on.

There was little immediate impact and Hendry had a shot tipped over as Saints maintained their threat.

Caley Thistle improved in possession but Saints were finding space on the break and Middleton came close.

The home side began to get some encouragement with balls from out wide and they pulled a goal back when Samuels cut back for McAlear to fire into the roof of the net.

The visiting bench were annoyed that referee Bobby Madden had not stopped play for a head knock to Jamie McCart and they were soon in disbelief when McAlear struck again.

