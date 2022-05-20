Callum Davidson felt first goal of Inverness comeback should not have counted

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Callum Davidson felt first goal of Inverness comeback should not have counted

By Press Association
May 20, 2022, 10:42 pm
Callum Davidson bemoaned a late change in fortune (Andrew Milligan/PA)
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson felt poor officiating changed the course of their play-off at Inverness after his side lost a two-goal lead in the latter stages.

Saints were cruising after Shaun Rooney and Melker Hallberg netted in a dominant first-half display and Davidson was frustrated his side could not make more of good counter-attacking chances in the second half.

Reece McAlear netted from Caley Thistle’s first shot on target in the 73rd minute but Davidson felt referee Bobby Madden should have stopped the game for a head knock to Jamie McCart and then claimed Austin Samuels was offside before cutting the ball back.

McAear then tied the cinch Premiership play-off final at 2-2 with a stunning 30-yard free-kick.

On the first Caley Thistle goal, Davidson said: “I felt he was two yards offside and there was also a head knock. The rules are if there are two players down with a head knock you stop the game and then he was offside. It was a double-whammy.

“But there’s nothing we can do about it now. Their lad scored a fantastic free-kick but they’ve had two shots on target. It was just one of those games.

“We should have taken the tie away from Inverness but in football you get punished when you don’t take your chances.

“You have to take it on the chin but if we play like we did for the first 60 minutes back home we will be confident we can get the result.”

The Inverness comeback happened just after Davidson brought off Glenn Middleton and Hallberg.

Davidson said: “Melker was not well but he played anyway. Hopefully he will be OK for Monday.”

Inverness manager Billy Dodds confessed he had got his tactics wrong after matching St Johnstone’s 3-5-2 at the start, but his half-time changes eventually told, thanks to McAlear’s finishing.

Dodds said: “He is some boy. I said to him before the game that he had not scored for a while.

“Reece is a great lad. He would hold his hand up and say he gave the ball away a few times but my word, he is special when it comes to striking the ball.

“Some of his goals this season, if you put them together, are nothing short of ridiculous. He has a big future in the game and he responded well after not being at this best.”

Dodds added: “I just wanted to go to McDiarmid and be in the tie. I thought we were out the tie at half-time.

“I thought we didn’t believe and suddenly we get the goal and we believe and at the finish the belief is flowing through us.”

