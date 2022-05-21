Jesse Marsch: I’ve got assurances from above regarding Leeds’ playing budget

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jesse Marsch: I’ve got assurances from above regarding Leeds’ playing budget

By Press Association
May 21, 2022, 9:02 am
Jesse Marsch says Leeds have planned for a possible return to the Championship (Danny Lawson/PA)
Jesse Marsch says Leeds have planned for a possible return to the Championship (Danny Lawson/PA)

Jesse Marsch has been assured by the Leeds hierarchy that plans are in place to safeguard the club’s playing budget if they are relegated from the Premier League on Sunday.

Leeds’ two-season stay in the English top flight will be cut short if they fail to better Burnley’s result on the final day of the season.

Marsch, whose side play at Brentford, while Burnley take on Newcastle at Turf Moor, insists Leeds will still be “very secure” financially if they fail to stay up.

The American, who expects to remain in the job next season, said: “We’ve not had any communication other than to say they (the board) have done some behind-the-scenes planning to make sure we’re in good shape in any direction the season may go in.

“That financially with the player pool, what the future may bring, that we’re very secure and able to move forward in a positive direction, which they said to me at the very beginning.

“Before I came here, and I asked the questions about what it would be like if it goes in this direction, or what it would look like if it goes in that direction.

“They were clear that they had a plan, they were able to map out what some of that plan looks like – there is clarity already.

“In that sense, they’ve kind of left me alone to not have to focus on anything other than the job at hand and do everything I can to keep us up.”

Leeds stand on the brink after Burnley leapfrogged them out of the bottom three by clinching a point in a 1-1 draw at Aston Villa on Thursday.

Both sides have 35 points but, crucially, Burnley have the advantage of a far superior goal difference.

With all the top flight’s final round of matches scheduled to kick-off at 4pm on Sunday, Marsch said he will be kept updated on the score at Turf Moor.

“You need to know a little bit about what’s going on in another match and how to manage that throughout the game and at half-time,” he said.

“We’ll have communication with our team at half-time for sure and throughout the second half, but the key is that the focus for us is to have a good start, bring ourselves into our match really well, be positive, find a way to get a lead.

“In the reverse way that can put Burnley under pressure if they know that we’re having a positive result in our match.

“We have to focus on ourselves, be at our best and play our best, but know exactly what’s going on in the other match.”

The former New York Red Bulls, Salzburg and Leipzig boss agreed he was preparing for the biggest game of his managerial career.

“Yeah, I was asked that in a few different interviews and I answered it in different ways, but in the end who cares?” he added.

“What’s important is our team and that we’re all ready for a huge challenge. We’re positive in our mindset that we’re going to get this done.”

