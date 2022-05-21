Mikel Arteta to discuss Bukayo Saka’s summer workload with Gareth Southgate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mikel Arteta to discuss Bukayo Saka’s summer workload with Gareth Southgate

By Press Association
May 21, 2022, 9:02 am
Mikel Arteta says Arsenal attacker Bukayo Saka needs a rest this summer (Zac Goodwin/PA)


Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will be holding conversations with England manager Gareth Southgate about his plans for Bukayo Saka this summer.

The Spaniard admitted that, after two particularly gruelling seasons for the Gunners youngster, a period of rest is much-needed.

“He needs a break, that is for sure. He has played a lot of minutes this season and he played a lot of minutes last season,” Arteta said.

“You expect your important players to do so, to have that ability and show the quality that Bukayo has shown consistently throughout the season.

“But obviously you have to bear in mind that at some stage he needs to rest. That is something we really need to think about, the plans for him in the summer.”

Asked whether he would be addressing this issue with Southgate, Arteta, whose side face Everton on Sunday attempting to keep alive their faint hopes of Champions League qualification, added: “Yes. We are going to do that.

“We are going to talk to every manager that is responsible for our players (about) how they are thinking, show them what they have done, how we have done it and what we expect them to do in the future as well.

“Everything has to be connected and related to the aim of protecting the player and getting the best out of the player.”

With the season set to finish on Sunday, Arsenal are already looking ahead to their summer transfer window and the changes they could make.

The Gunners spent £149million last summer, bringing in the likes of Ben White and Aaron Ramsdale, who quickly became regular starters.

On the budget for the upcoming transfer window, Arteta admitted: “We are going to have certain resources, not unlimited resources, and with the resources we have to play and do what we have to do in the best possible way.

“We don’t know what the rest will have but obviously it will be challenging because now it is not a top three, it is a top eight, but that is why we have to find a way to do again what we did last summer.

“I think the market as well is going to have a big implication there. I don’t know how the market is going to act, what the prices are going to be and what we’re going to be able to do.

“Obviously there is no question that playing in the Champions League it is easier to attract players, easier financially, so there are pluses.”

Consecutive defeats to Tottenham and Newcastle have left the Gunners hopes of a top-four finish largely reliant on an already-relegated Norwich clinching a win against Spurs on the final day.

A point for Antonio Conte’s men at Carrow Road would secure them a place in the Champions League, but if they were to lose and Arsenal beat Everton, Arteta’s side would trump their north London rivals.

While it remains unlikely, the 40-year-old is adamant that his young team have still made plenty of progress over the last season but knows they are “very far away” from Manchester City and Liverpool.

Arteta said: “The league table doesn’t lie after 38 games and the league table says we are very far away from first and second position, not only in points but in goal difference. That is the level we have to try to aim and reach.”

