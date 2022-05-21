Bruno Lage: I’ve been planning to reinforce Wolves squad since February

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bruno Lage: I’ve been planning to reinforce Wolves squad since February

By Press Association
May 21, 2022, 9:03 am
Bruno Lage wants to bolster his Wolves squad this summer (Martin Rickett/PA)
Bruno Lage wants to reinforce his Wolves squad with two or three players before the start of next season as the Portuguese revealed he had been planning for the summer transfer window since February.

Wolves are guaranteed a third Premier League top-half finish in their last four seasons ahead of the final weekend of the campaign, when they travel to Merseyside to take on title-challenging Liverpool.

Lage, though, does not intend to stand still in the coming months, especially as Morocco defender Romain Saiss and Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves have been linked with a Molineux exit this summer.

Saiss is soon to be out of contract but is in talks with the club about signing a new deal to extend his six-year stay at Wolves according to Lage, who is nevertheless preparing for every eventuality.

“We need two or three players to increase the quality and the number of players in the squad,” Lage said.

“I’m excited because I think everyone knows what we have in our hands and we need to prepare for the future for the stability of the club.

“I’m preparing every time since the first day. Every time I prepare the next step. The motivation is we need to look forward and we need to grow.

“We need to be prepared and I am preparing that since the beginning of February. I have tried to imagine which kind of players we need to be better and to replace the players if we miss someone.”

While Lage is realistic about his side gatecrashing the top six, the Portuguese’s forward-thinking has been prompted by the expectation clubs below Wolves will bolster their squads.

“We know this competition is very hard, the top six every time are going to be the top six. West Ham is doing solid in the last years,” he said.

“The rest of the teams also want to improve, teams like Everton, Aston Villa, Newcastle, Southampton. We cannot be in the position where we are in doubt or we don’t increase our quality.”

Lage will be without injured defenders Saiss, Max Kilman and Nelson Semedo for Sunday afternoon’s trip to Merseyside, when they will be attempting to arrest a six-game winless run.

While that streak has ended any ambition of European football next season for Wolves, Lage insisted his team want to finish as high as possible, with Leicester and Brighton capable of leapfrogging them.

“We still have our targets and we need to go there to try to win the game,” Lage said.

“With that victory, we can reach 16 victories in the Premier League which is important for us and we can stay in eighth position.”

