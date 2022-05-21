Alex Neil ‘content’ as he brings the good times back to Sunderland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Alex Neil ‘content’ as he brings the good times back to Sunderland

By Press Association
May 21, 2022, 6:44 pm
Alex Neil celebrates with the trophy (John Walton/PA)
Alex Neil celebrates with the trophy (John Walton/PA)

Alex Neil was delighted to bring the good times back to Sunderland after they returned to the Championship for the first time in four years.

The Black Cats deservedly beat Wycombe 2-0 in the Sky Bet League One play-off final at Wembley, with goals from Elliot Embleton and Ross Stewart sealing promotion in front of 46,000 fans.

Those supporters have not had it easy in recent times, with back-to-back relegations and four years of third-tier obscurity.

Neil, who was appointed in February following Lee Johnson’s surprise sacking, was proud to be the man to reverse the slide.

“When you come to a club like Sunderland, people love a fallen giant and love to stick the boot in,” he said.

“It was such a challenge for me to come here because this club has hoovered up managers over the last four years, but I have always had confidence I could go to a big club.

“I’m not the one dancing around, people think I’m miserable but I’m not, I’m content. I’m extremely satisfied I have been able to deliver so much to so many people that it matters to and that for me is the most important thing, because it has been tough for this club for a few years.

“The team-talk today was talking about moments in your career, this is your moment in time, you could be a hero. For Sunderland fans, this team they will be heroes and they will be remembered forever and I’m so, so pleased for them.

“It has been a really good day for us. That is the most pleasing thing for me that you could imagine.”

It was a deserved success at Wembley, with Embleton’s early drive putting them in front before Stewart’s 26th goal of the season sealed promotion late on.

For Wycombe, their hopes of an instant return to the Championship were dashed and boss Gareth Ainsworth had no issues with the result.

“I am gutted for the boys but I’m going to say we were beaten by the better team today,” he said. “I’m not going to say we were unjustly done.

“They definitely had the spoils early on and got the goal, then the game was very close.

“The second goal really killed it off, that was a sucker punch we took. We have played better than we did today and unfortunately on the big occasion Sunderland were the better team.

“We have probably got away with that a few times this season, but today we have to take that on the chin and regroup for next year.

“We have got the best squad I have ever had at the club, we will build resilience from this. I am so proud we amassed 83 points in League One. If we can do that again next season we will be fine.”

The match marked 40-year-old Adebayo Akinfenwa’s 756th and final appearance of a long career as he heads into retirement.

Ainsworth added: “We’re going to miss him a lot, we are already working on characteristics and he is a fantastic player but more importantly he is a fantastic non-player.

“He is going to be a big hole. We are really proud to be the club Akinfenwa called home, that is really a proud moment for me.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal