Allan McGregor not thinking about future as Rangers celebrate Scottish Cup win

Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor claimed he had not even thought about his future ahead of what could be his final appearance on the pitch.

The 40-year-old came off the bench for the final few minutes of Rangers’ 2-0 Scottish Cup final win over Hearts.

Jon McLaughlin started, as he had done in all the previous rounds, but the former Hearts keeper told manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst he wanted McGregor to be given a late run-out if appropriate.

It was a first Scottish Cup final appearance for the former Scotland goalkeeper, who has defied his age this season to help Rangers to the Europa League final with some impressive performances.

It could also be the final appearance of McGregor’s career but he is relaxed about his impending decision and will reflect on the campaign before making any decisions.

When asked whether he would play for Rangers again, McGregor told Premier Sports: “I don’t know, I have not thought about it.

“The last few months have been hectic, there have been games every midweek and all I have been focusing on is the next game. This is the last game so I have not thought about it.

“I will speak to the club soon enough and we will take it from there.

“I can speak to the club easily and they can speak to me easily. It’s not a big problem, it’s not a heated discussion, just a general chat more than anything to see what the script is, and we will take it from there.”

McGregor hailed his team-mates for how they had bounced back from their epic European final against Eintracht Frankfurt to prevail comfortably in extra time thanks to goals from substitutes Ryan Jack and Scott Wright.

“It’s great for the team and the club,” he said. “It’s a great achievement, the boys managed 120 minutes and penalties three days ago.

“It shows the character they have got. They looked fit, they looked fit the other night as well.

“On a personal note it’s brilliant, another trophy for the club.”